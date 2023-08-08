Mansfield Town beat Grimsby Town to reach the Carabao Cup second round for the first time in five years.

Stags oozed quality in a mouthwatering display of silky, passing football that should have seen them win by a bigger margin.

The home side showed two changes with new signing Aden Flint making his full debut in the heart of defence in place of Baily Cargill and Jordan Bowery taking over at left back from the suspended Calum Macdonald after his debut red card in Saturday's opening day draw at Crewe.

Grimsby made five changes but it was still a strong line up.

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins scores from the penalty spot during the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

However, Stags dominated the first half, playing some great football, and should have had a bigger lead than 1-0 from a Lucas Akins spot kick on 27 minutes.

But the deserved second finally came on 55 minutes through Rhys Oates and Grimsby rarely looked like getting back into it after that.

Rodgers was left limping in the opening minute after getting caught by Oates but did not require treatment.

Stags played some neat early football and on four minutes Quinn found Bowery for a low shot that forced a block from Mullarkey.

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins during the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On six minutes the Mariners laboured clearing the first corner of the evening and eventually Reed pulled a low shot wide from 20 yards.

Stags were put under pressure on nine minutes when Lewis lost a challenge and Grimsby broke with Eisa setting up Vernam for a low shot that Pym comfortably gathered.

Quinn looked a certain scorer on 11 minutes as Johnson drilled in a powerful low cross from the right by-line. But Eisa just managed to poke the ball out for a corner before Quinn could tuck into the open net at the far post.

Reed's pass soon after sent Oates into the box but his shot was also blocked as the home side continued to make all the running.

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates during the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On 17 minutes Lewis floated Stags' fourth corner to the far post where Flint nodded goalwards and ex-Stag Waterfall headed away almost on the line.

A minute later and Keillor-Dunn's through ball sent Oates clear on goal only to get his finish horribly wrong as he ballooned the ball well over the right angle.

Seconds later Keillor-Dunn teed up Akins for a rising shot over the same angle as Mansfield continued to knock very loudly on the door.

The goal finally arrived on 28 minutes from the penalty spot.

Grimsby keeper Cartwright allowed Oates to rob him with a poor touch from Rodgers' backpass and brought him down to earn a booking and Akins stepped up to bury the ball into the bottom right hand corner, sending Cartwright the wrong way.

It was almost 2-0 on 31 minutes a sweeping move down the left saw Quinn, Keillor-Dunn and Oates' first time passes set up Akins, who forced a save from the keeper.

It was one-way traffic, but Pym was suddenly called into action on 38 minutes as, from a Vernam free kick, he had to tip away a goalbound Rose header.

The corner was cleared out to Eisa who pulled a low shot wide of the far post.

Brilliant work from Quinn down the left saw him get into a position for a low cross to the far post where Lewis should have buried it but saw Cartwright save low to his left on 41 minutes.

Pym was safely behind a far post Waterfall header from Gnahoua's corner.

In the 45th minute Keillor-Dunn came so close to a second as he spread the ball to Akins on the right and when his powerful low cross reached him at the far post he smashed a first time finish over the bar with Cartwright at his mercy.

Boateng replaced Quinn for the second half for the home side.

Within a minute the Mariners had forced a corner which Vernam floated to the near post and Green glanced a header across goal.

Stags replied with a Boateng corner that Akins nodded straight to Cartwright.

Another good run down the right saw Johnson cross but Akins just unable to direct a shot at goal.

Then Flint headed just wide from another Boateng corner as the second goal continued to prove elusive.

But it arrived on 55 minutes as Keillor-Dunn's superb pass sent Oates into the box and he wriggled into a position where he could poke a low finish home from 10 yards.

Green was booked on the hour for his foul on Keillor-Dunn.

Kilgour was in the way to block a shot from Grimsby sub Clifton before a great move from Maris and Keillor-Dunn set up Akins with Waterfall just managing to get his body in the way.

However, a long cross on 72 minutes found Khouri at the far post and he could only guide his header downwards and straight to Pym.

The action swung from end to end as Cargill made a crucial interception at one end and Rodgers the same at the other as Oates tried to reach a Boateng through ball.

Reed was then the saviour as Stags almost got caught on the breakaway, making a last ditch tackle.

Eisa was too high in another Mariners raid as we entered the last 12 minutes.

Youngster McKeal Abdullah was given a debut in the final minute as the night ended on a high after a display that whetted the appetite for the campaign ahead.

STAGS: Pym, Johnson, Flint (Cargill 64), Kilgour, Bowery, Reed (Abdullah 90), Lewis (Maris 64), Quinn (Boateng HT), Keillor-Dunn, Oates (Clarke 76), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Cooper, Hartigan.

GRIMSBY: Cartwright, Glennon (Efete 73), Green, Rodgers, Waterfall, Eisa, Holohan, Vernam (Khouri 56), Gnahoua (Clifton 56), Mullarkey, Rose (Pyke 69). SUBS NOT USED: Eastwood, Amos, Hunt, Bramwell, Conteh.

REFEREE: Scott Jackson.