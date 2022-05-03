Stags fans watch the draw at Salford, who can you spot?

See who you can recognise in this gallery of Mansfield Town's fans in fancy dress at Salford City

It started out as a party but ended a little flat after Stags drew 2-2 at Salford.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 8:09 am

It was a result which realistically ends their automatic promotion hopes ahead of the final day of the season next weekend.

The fans, as ever, travelled in great numbers – with many in the traditional fancy dress for a last away game of the season.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the faces in the stands – have a look and see who you know.

