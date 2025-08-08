Rovers reporter reveals how he feels Doncaster will fare against Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers won League Two last season.

Mansfield Town host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday as the League One season continues to get rolling after the summer break.

But what is in store for the Stags as newly-promoted Rovers pay a visit?

We asked Ricky Charlesworth, who reports on Rovers for the Doncaster Free Press, what he thinks about tomorrow’s game and how he thinks the South Yorkshire side will fare.

Q: How have Rovers done over the summer and was it a big rebuild or just tweaks?

Eight signings arrived and crucially they were all through the door before the end of June. That allowed Grant McCann to take them all on the club's pre-season training camp in Spain. Getting business done early is a hallmark of how McCann likes to work, allowing his ideas to bed in.

Five of the arrivals started against Exeter last week.

Q: How did the new-look team fare on day one against Exeter, in terms of the performance?

As mentioned, five debuts were dished out and all of them, to an extent, put in an impressive showing. Glenn Middleton and Connor O'Riordan were the stand-outs. Middleton put in some flashy touches and wicked crosses whilst O'Riordan was generally rock-solid at centre-half. Luke Molyneux's late penalty was just reward as Rovers kicked off with an opening day win against a limited Exeter side that registered zero shots on target.

Q: What's the fans' view on Grant McCann?

It wouldn't be an understatement to say the fanbase idolise the Northern Irishman. Now in his second stint at Rovers, McCann has proved a huge success having led them to the League Two title last term. He's been given the freedom by those at the top to mould his squad but he's also involved in all the big decisions around the club such as training ground upgrades and even how many tickets Rovers allocate to away fans. He's publicly said how much he feels at home and right now him and Rovers is very much the perfect fit. Long may it continue.

Q: Who's the danger man for Stags to watch out for on Saturday?

There's ample dangers in this Rovers side but Luke Molyneux is probably the one most rival supporters will be wary of. The winger posted 31 goal contributions last season and speaking to the media last week he suggested there's no reason why he can't replicate that at League One level. He's already off the mark after his late penalty on day one.

Q: Score prediction?

I'll go for an entertaining 2-2 draw.