The 26-year-old has penned an 18-month contract with an option to extend at One Call Stadium.

The versatile defender – predominantly a right-back - can play anywhere across the back four and has also featured in the centre of midfield.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Callum’s another player we’ve been aware of for a good number of years.

Nigel Clough welcomes Callum Johnson to Mansfield Town

“We’re very pleased to sign Callum. He’s been playing regularly for Ross County this season.

“He’s a wholehearted player. He’ll get up and down on the right hand side for us and defend as well. At 26-year-old, he’s possibly approaching the prime of his career.”

Callum began his career at Middlesbrough, where he progressed through their Academy, before joining Accrington, initially on loan, in the summer of 2017.

After making the move permanent in January 2018, he helped Stanley gain promotion from League Two later that season and made a total of 119 appearances for the club, mostly in League One.

In September 2020, the defender signed for Portsmouth, where he featured on 48 occasions before making a further 39 League One appearances for Fleetwood Town last season.

He has played 21 games in all competitions for Ross County this season.

Coming from the Scottish League, the transfer is subject to international clearance.

