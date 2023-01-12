Alfie Kilgour has joined Mansfield Town from Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old made 119 appearances for Rovers in all competitions and was a part of the squad which gained promotion to Sky Bet League One in May last year.

Alfie has played 12 times in all competitions this season, scoring once.

As a youngster, the defender enjoyed successful loan spells at Maidenhead and Hungerford before returning to The Memorial Stadium to be a first team regular.

Alfie played 45 times across all competitions in 2019/20 and a further 44 in 2020/21 for the League One club which he joined as a seven-year-old.

The Bath-born centre-half joins Stags as the club’s first addition of the January 2023 transfer window as manager Nigel Clough bolsters his defensive options.

The boss told www.mansfieldtown.net: “We’re delighted that Alfie has joined us. He has a lot of experience in League One with Bristol Rovers and has been a part of their recent rise up the leagues.

“We’ve conceded too many goals this season and need a defender. Alfie’s a proper defender. One of the problems we’ve had is that we’ve had people play back there who aren’t natural defenders and he’s a natural defender.”