Mansfield Town sign centre-back Alfie Kilgour from Bristol Rovers
Mansfield Town have signed centre-back Alfie Kilgour on an 18-month contract from Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old made 119 appearances for Rovers in all competitions and was a part of the squad which gained promotion to Sky Bet League One in May last year.
Alfie has played 12 times in all competitions this season, scoring once.
As a youngster, the defender enjoyed successful loan spells at Maidenhead and Hungerford before returning to The Memorial Stadium to be a first team regular.
Alfie played 45 times across all competitions in 2019/20 and a further 44 in 2020/21 for the League One club which he joined as a seven-year-old.
The Bath-born centre-half joins Stags as the club’s first addition of the January 2023 transfer window as manager Nigel Clough bolsters his defensive options.
The boss told www.mansfieldtown.net: “We’re delighted that Alfie has joined us. He has a lot of experience in League One with Bristol Rovers and has been a part of their recent rise up the leagues.
“We’ve conceded too many goals this season and need a defender. Alfie’s a proper defender. One of the problems we’ve had is that we’ve had people play back there who aren’t natural defenders and he’s a natural defender.”
He added: “We’re very pleased, at his age, that he’s decided to come to Mansfield.”