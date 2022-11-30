Rhys Oates comeback goal a big plus as Mansfield Town are sunk in added time by Everton U21s

Oates put Stags ahead early only for Stags to exit the competition to two stoppage time goals for the Toffees youngsters at Goodison Park.

“It was lovely to see Rhys out there,” said Clough.

“That was only plus to come out of the evening. He got the goal and 60 minutes under his belt.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“It's just a worry when he went into a tussle with somebody just before he went off. It was similar to the one in which he got injured.

“We didn't want to take any more chances with that. But he is getting up to speed and it was a big bonus getting 60 minutes and the goal.”

On the dramatic finish, he said: “Everton were very good technically, but we should have had enough tonight to get us through.

“I don't think we sprinted and did all the things we normally do.

“The end was very bizarre and a bit like Saturday – you don't see it coming.

“They have not created too much throughout the game and, as on Saturday, we go to sleep twice in stoppage time and we lose the game.

“It was down to concentration and I don't think any of the subs we brought on had the desired effect on the game.

“We had some pretty poor finishing though we scored a great goal from Oatesy from the corner. But our general shooting left a lot to be desired.”

He added: “It is a concern as we are conceding far too many goals.

“We have done now for the last six weeks which is why we are now out of both cup competitions in the last four days and we now face a very big game on Saturday.

“Tonight we made changes and were looking for people to knock the door down and want to be in the team and not too many did that.

“But even the starters from Sheffield Wednesday tonight were not too good, so everything is up for grabs on Saturday.

“It was lovely to see Stephen McLaughlin back in tonight - he gives you that natural balance back on the left hand side.

