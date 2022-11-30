Rhys Oates’ first goal since August had all but sent the Stags into the last 16 for the first time in six seasons heading into stoppage time.

But there was a dramatic turnaround right at the death as Liam Higgins and Thomas Cannon scored deep in stoppage time to secure a last gasp win.

It’s now three away defeats on the spin for the Stags after being hammered at Harrogate and dumped out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

Stags in action against Everton U21s at Hillsborough tonight Photo by Chris HOLLOWAY @ The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough made nine changes for the trip to the Premier League youngsters with Kellan Gordon and George Maris the only two players who also started the game at Hillsborough last time out.

The Stags made the perfect start as Oates put the visitors into an early lead as he got on the end of Maris’ cross to head home after just six minutes.

Jordan Bowery went close to doubling the tally moments later after catching Seb Quirk in possession.

Stags’ stopper Scott Flinders had his first test as he easily saved Cannon’s 25-yard strike before he blasted over the bar with another effort minutes later.

Maris and Oates combined once again and nearly struck gold once more as the former’s strike went over.

Striker Bowery squandered a great effort to grab the Stags a second as he put Oates’ cross over from inside the box.

After the break, substitute Anthony Hartigan hammered an effort over the bar.

Down the other end, Flinders produced a great low save to keep out Isaac Price’s powerful strike.

George Lapslie could have settled the tie with 15 minutes to go, but he saw his strike superbly saved by Luke Leban.

However, Higgins hit a composed finish into the top corner in stoppage time to seemingly send the game to penalties.

Then Cannon struck right at the very end to send Mansfield crashing to a tough defeat.

EVERTON U21s: Leban, Godfrey, Welch, Anderson, Dixon (Higgins, 45), Mills, Quirk, Hunt (Samuels-Smith, 76), Price, Okoronkwo, Cannon. SUBS NOT USED: Barrett, Kouyate, Campbell, Barker, Djankpata.

STAGS: Flinders, Gordon (Hewitt, 45), O’Toole, Perch, McLaughlin (Akins, 45), Hartigan, Maris (Lapslie, 45), Wallace, Law (Swan, 88), Bowery, Oates (Boateng, 62). STAGS NOT USED: Pym, Hawkins.