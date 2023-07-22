Rhys Oates back on the goals trail in Mansfield Town defeat by Rotherham United​​​​​​​

Oates also scored last Saturday at Alfreton Town and is hoping for a return to his scoring exploits from his best season ever two seasons ago before the last one was wrecked by injury.

On his goal today, he said: “It was a great header back from Baily (Cargill). To be honest I was expecting to get hit by the keeper. I just tried to get a little flick on it and see if it went in and luckily it did.

“When the season starts I want to reach double figures in goals to start off with and see where it goes from there.”

Rhys Oates in action during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Oates said it was a good, physical test by the Millers.

“We controlled the ball well today, first half especially,” he said.

“It is always going to be a competitive match when you're playing against a Championship side, but I think we held our own, especially first half.

“We know we have players who can play football, so we try to work it out from the back and get everyone on the ball then makes run from behind which spreads the game. It was encouraging.

“Rotherham are a higher standard side than those we have faced so far in pre-season and very physical.

“The centre halves and the centre forwards were very physical. They played it a bit longer into their striker, who had runners off him and it was a good, physical battle.”

Stags have just returned from a five day training camp in Scotland for the second year in a row which Oates believes will have long term benefits.

“We are a tight-knit group – everyone is a good lad and we all get on. I think this week in Scotland has shown that,” he said.

“It's been a great week away and I think we will just keep gelling, and if we work on the patterns of play like we have today I think we will be all right.

“It is a good facility up there and helps with fitness. We did a lot of running and a had beach session as well as a game.

Also, it gets the lads together. We spend 24 hours a day together for a full week and it's great for the team bonding.

“I was pleased with my own performance today though there are still some things to work on - that will all come together with game time and match fitness.

“I feel good. I did have a little niggle the other day so didn't train Thursday afternoon.