News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Rhys Oates back on the goals trail in Mansfield Town defeat by Rotherham United​​​​​​​

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates was happy to find the net again in today's 4-2 home pre-season defeat by Championship side Rotherham United.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 18:15 BST- 2 min read

Oates also scored last Saturday at Alfreton Town and is hoping for a return to his scoring exploits from his best season ever two seasons ago before the last one was wrecked by injury.

On his goal today, he said: “It was a great header back from Baily (Cargill). To be honest I was expecting to get hit by the keeper. I just tried to get a little flick on it and see if it went in and luckily it did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When the season starts I want to reach double figures in goals to start off with and see where it goes from there.”

Rhys Oates in action during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaRhys Oates in action during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Rhys Oates in action during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

Oates said it was a good, physical test by the Millers.

Read More
Georgie Kelly hat-trick guns down Mansfield Town in friendly defeat against Cham...

“We controlled the ball well today, first half especially,” he said.

“It is always going to be a competitive match when you're playing against a Championship side, but I think we held our own, especially first half.

“We know we have players who can play football, so we try to work it out from the back and get everyone on the ball then makes run from behind which spreads the game. It was encouraging.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Rotherham are a higher standard side than those we have faced so far in pre-season and very physical.

“The centre halves and the centre forwards were very physical. They played it a bit longer into their striker, who had runners off him and it was a good, physical battle.”

Stags have just returned from a five day training camp in Scotland for the second year in a row which Oates believes will have long term benefits.

“We are a tight-knit group – everyone is a good lad and we all get on. I think this week in Scotland has shown that,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's been a great week away and I think we will just keep gelling, and if we work on the patterns of play like we have today I think we will be all right.

“It is a good facility up there and helps with fitness. We did a lot of running and a had beach session as well as a game.

Also, it gets the lads together. We spend 24 hours a day together for a full week and it's great for the team bonding.

“I was pleased with my own performance today though there are still some things to work on - that will all come together with game time and match fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel good. I did have a little niggle the other day so didn't train Thursday afternoon.

“But I was back into it yesterday and obviously played today. It's all about recovery and getting yourself right at this stage when the sessions are so tough.”

Related topics:Rhys OatesRotherham UnitedStagsMillersScotland