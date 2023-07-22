Georgie Kelly hat-trick guns down Mansfield Town in friendly defeat against Championship Rotherham United

A thoroughly entertaining first half saw Mansfield twice come from behind against their powerful visitors on an unseasonably chilly and wet afternoon.

Stephen Quinn quickly wiped out an early goal from one of the Millers' trialists before Rhys Oates netted the second equaliser after Georgie Kelly had put Rotherham ahead for a second time.

But after Stags had lost centre half Baily Cargill with a facial injury early in the second half, Kelly netted twice inside three minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Stephen Quinn takes the congratulations after his early equaliser during the pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

However, Stags played some neat football at times over the 90 minutes and the new signings all showed promise on their first outing in front of the home supporters.

Rotherham drew first blood after only 62 seconds.

From a right wing throw, Kelly held the ball in the box with back to goal and Trialist B took control as he smashed home a rising finish into the top right corner, giving Pym no chance from 12 yards.

But Stags bot back straight away and were level on four minutes.

Callum Johnson makes the block in Mansfield Town pre-season match against Rotherham Utd at the One Call Stadium, 22 July 2023 Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Oates burst down the right and drilled a powerful low cross to the far post where, unmarked, Quinn, steered home the equaliser from a tight angle.

Johnson got in a good block as Trialist A tried to get a shot away in an entertaining opening.

On 11 minutes Cargill headed the ball powerfully forward, Oates got a flick on, and Akins raced onto it and forced Phillips to save low to his right.

Millers skipper Peltier was lectured for his foul on Quinn on 15 minutes, the Stags man able to carry on and no card shown.

Mansfield threatened again down the right on 17 minutes as Johnson fed Boateng, who made space and sent a tame low shot at Phillips.

McCart then made a crucial interception as Oates tried to find Akins square in front of goal.

Soon after, Macdonald whipped in a cross from the left which Akins headed on target but at Phillips.

But, for all their pressure and possession, Stags found themselves behind a second time on 26 minutes.

Kelly won his tussle with Cargill and, with the ball then flicked on by a trialist, he burst through the middle on goal before poking a low finish past Pym.

Kilgour was booked for a cynical trip on Kelly on 32 minutes as Rotherham tried to break away, taking one for the team.

Pym was firmly behind a Cafu free kick from the left after a foul by Boateng.

Mansfield responded with the game's first two corners but United stood firm.

Keillor-Dunn forced a third with a snapshot as the ball ran loose, his effort cannoning off a defender.

But from that flag kick it was all square again.

Cargill met Keillor-Dunn's corner at the far post to put the ball back into the middle where Oates flicked a backheader on target that United claimed had been blocked on the line but the officials deemed to have crossed.

A minute from the break Phillips made a great save to keep out a blockbuster shot from 20 yards from Reed after a Quinn cross had been partly cleared.

Then McCart blocked a Keillor-Dunn shot for a corner as Stags ended the half on the front foot.

Mansfield made no changes at the break but within four minutes Maris was sent on for Quinn.

And on 52 minutes the home side had an enforced change after Cargill took a bang in the face and Lewis was sent on to replace him, Johnson moving into the centre of defence and Lewis dropping in at right back.

But the new-look defence was breached within two minutes as United grabbed the lead for the third time on 54 minutes.

Rathbone, an interval sub for Cafu, sent over a cross from the right and Kelly rose to guide home a header from eight yards beyond the dive of Pym.

Kelly struck again on 57 minutes as he was allowed to bury a header from a right wing corner an the visitors were suddenly firmly in charge.

Maris was just too high with a header from a Boateng cross as Stags sought a way back into the contest.

More Mansfield pressure ended with Oates too high from 18 yards.

But rafts of substitutes by both sides saw the game lose its rhythm and excitement.

United came close with nine minutes to go as Atherton blazed a low shot across the face of goal from almost on the bye line, then Maris arrived seconds too late to turn a low Gale cross home at the other end.

Blackett also got in a good block as Bowery fired on goal with two minutes to go and Hall and then Hull headed over from two late corners.

STAGS: Pym (Flinders 73), Johnson, Kilgour ( Cooper 73), Cargill (Lewis 52), Macdonald, Boateng, Reed (Hartigan 73), Quinn (Maris 49), Keillor-Dunn, Oates (Gale 81), Akins (Bowery 73).

ROTHERHAM: Phillips, McCart (Blackett 64), Cafu (Rathbone HT), Trialist A (Humphreys 64), Kelly (Wiles 64), Bola (Seisay 73), Peltier (Bramall 52), Morrison (Hull 64), Trialist B (Atherton 68), Durose (Hall 73), McGuckin (Abraham 74). SUBS NOT USED: Johansson, Abraham, Ayres.

REFEREE: Declan Bourne.