Action from the clash in 2006 which Stags won 1-0 thanks to Richie Barker's goal.

RETRO GALLERY: Mansfield Town v Northampton Town over the last 20 years

Mansfield Town welcome Northampton Town to One Call Stadium on Saturday for another crucial Sky Bet League Two clash.

We’ve delved into our digital archives to dig out some photos of matches between the two sides in Mansfield over the last 20 years, as well as some fans in there too – see if you can remember any you may have been at or the players that played in them.

You can see more photos from the 2003 play-off semi-final win HERE.

1. Stags v Northampton

Bobby Hassell of Mansfield during the 2004 play-off semi-final.

2. Stags v Northampton

Marc Richards of Northampton is challenged by Rhys Day of Mansfield during the 2004 play-off semi-final.

3. Stags v Northampton

The Mansfield team celebrate after winning on penalties in the 2004 play-off semi-final.

4. Stags v Northampton

Colin Larkin of Mansfield celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the 2004 play-off semi-final.

