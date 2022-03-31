Stags have done well at home against the Cobblers in recent seasons, winning four and drawing three of their last seven visits and twice thumping four goals past them.

The last time Stags lost at home to them over 90 minutes was 3-1 in the 2003/04 play-offs – but it was also one of Mansfield's most glorious moments as, having seen their 2-0 away leg lead blown away and drawing 3-3 on aggregate, they beat them on penalties to secure a play-off final place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. Here are a few photo memories from the archives of that nerve-racking but thrilling semi-final game. Read our full big match preview HERE