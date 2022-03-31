Mansfield celebrate after the penalty shoot out against Northampton.

PICTURE MEMORIES – Mansfield Town’s glory day against Northampton Town

Mansfield Town face a huge six-pointer with old adversaries Northampton Town at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:06 am

Stags have done well at home against the Cobblers in recent seasons, winning four and drawing three of their last seven visits and twice thumping four goals past them.

The last time Stags lost at home to them over 90 minutes was 3-1 in the 2003/04 play-offs – but it was also one of Mansfield's most glorious moments as, having seen their 2-0 away leg lead blown away and drawing 3-3 on aggregate, they beat them on penalties to secure a play-off final place at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. Here are a few photo memories from the archives of that nerve-racking but thrilling semi-final game. Read our full big match preview HERE

1. STAGS v NORTHAMPTON

Field Mill, home of Mansfield Town prior to the Nationwide Division Three Play Off Semi Final, Second Leg

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

2. STAGS v NORTHAMPTON

Paul Trollope of Northampton is challenged by Tom Curtis.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

3. STAGS v NORTHAMPTON

Paul Trollope is challenged by Bobby Hassell.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

4. STAGS v NORTHAMPTON

Eric Sabin of Northampton (2nd L) scores their second goal.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

