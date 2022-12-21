News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stags fans in the fans zone.

Relive the day Mansfield Town headed to the play-off final with these fantastic pictures of fans on their Wembley journey

It didn’t end the way any of us wanted but the Stags fans always remember their trip to Wembley this year.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 hours ago

Thousands of Stags fans headed south to give brilliant support for the play-off final against Port Vale.

And they were quick to share their snaps with us of their journey to Wembley.

Here are a selection of the bests images from the big day.

You can see more Stags fans pictures from 2022 here.

Get more Stags news, here.

1. Stags fans head to Wembley

Stags fans at ground awaiting the bus.

Photo: Richard Parkes

Photo Sales

2. Stags fans head to Wembley

A Stags fans flies the flag

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Stags fans head to Wembley

A group of Stags fans head to Wembley.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Stags fans head to Wembley

The journey to Wembley begins.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
WembleyStagsPort Vale