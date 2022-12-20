News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the game with Colchester Utd at the One Call Stadium on 3rd Dec.

30 pictures of Mansfield Town fans backing the boys during 2022

Stags fans have had brilliant support during 2022 with great numbers travelling up and down the land.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

The biggest following was of course at Wembley, but no matter what the game or where it was, the dedication has been superb.

We’ve pulled together some of the best images of Stags fans cheering on the team over the last year.

Take a look at these pictures – taken by match photographer Chris Holloway – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

You can get the latest Stags news, here.

1. Sheffield Wednesday v Stags

Stags fans during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, 26 Nov 2022.

Photo: Chris Holloway:

2. Everton U21 v Stags

Mansfield Town fans during the Papa John's Trophy match against Everton U21 FC at Goodison Park on 30 Nov 2022.

Photo: Chris Holloway:f

3. Sheffield Wednesday v Stags

Stags fans during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, 26 Nov 2022.

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Everton U21 v Stags

Mansfield Town fans during the Papa John's Trophy match against Everton U21 FC at Goodison Park : 30 Nov 2022.

Photo: Chris Holloway:f

StagsWembley