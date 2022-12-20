Stags fans have had brilliant support during 2022 with great numbers travelling up and down the land.

The biggest following was of course at Wembley, but no matter what the game or where it was, the dedication has been superb.

We’ve pulled together some of the best images of Stags fans cheering on the team over the last year.

Take a look at these pictures – taken by match photographer Chris Holloway – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

You can get the latest Stags news, here.

1. Sheffield Wednesday v Stags Stags fans during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, 26 Nov 2022. Photo: Chris Holloway: Photo Sales

2. Everton U21 v Stags Mansfield Town fans during the Papa John's Trophy match against Everton U21 FC at Goodison Park on 30 Nov 2022. Photo: Chris Holloway:f Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday v Stags Stags fans during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, 26 Nov 2022. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Everton U21 v Stags Mansfield Town fans during the Papa John's Trophy match against Everton U21 FC at Goodison Park : 30 Nov 2022. Photo: Chris Holloway:f Photo Sales