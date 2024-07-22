Promoted Sherwood Colliery to groundshare with Rainworth MW while new pitch is laid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newly-promoted Sherwood Colliery will start the new NPL season with a temporary groundshare with neighbours Rainworth Miners Welfare Football Club for their home fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This move is necessitated by the installation of a new FIFA Quality Standard 3G pitch at Debdale Park.

The upgrade represents a significant investment in the future of the UCL Premier North champions, ensuring the highest quality playing surface for their players and enhancing the overall matchday experience for fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation of the state-of-the-art 3G pitch starts on 29th July, with completion scheduled for 4th November.

Sherwood set to groundshare at Rainworth MW's Kirklington Road.

Sherwood anticipate returning to Debdale Park and hosting matches on the new pitch by mid-November.

Chairman Mike Staton said: “This temporary move is a crucial step in our long-term plan to provide top-tier facilities for our team and supporters.

“While we are eager to unveil our new 3G pitch, we are equally grateful to Rainworth MW FC for their support and hospitality during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are confident that our fans will continue to show their unwavering support for the team at Rainworth, just as they have at Debdale Park.”

Manager Wayne Savage added: “The new pitch will not only enhance our training and matchday preparations but also bring long-term benefits to the community, allowing for more frequent use and better playing conditions throughout the year.

“We are looking forward to playing on a surface that meets the highest FIFA standards.”

Commercial Manager Phil Kirkland, who is overseeing the project, said: “The installation of the FIFA Quality Standard 3G pitch marks a significant milestone for Sherwood Colliery FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will provide us with a reliable, high-quality playing surface that can be used in all weather conditions, benefiting the club and the local community for years to come.”

Supporters are encouraged to check the club’s official website and social media channels for updates on match locations and other relevant information and the club thank loyal fans for their understanding and continued support during this exciting transition period.

Rainworth's home ground is at Kirklington Road and fans are advised to check local travel arrangements and consider carpooling where possible to ease parking congestion.

For further information, contact secretary: Stefan Hopewell via [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Colliery are competing in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East this season following promotion last season achieved by winning the United Counties League Northern Premier Division.

Their first game will be on Saturday, 3rd August at home to Grantham Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.