This feat made Teversal Football Club history throughout all of the teams involved with the club, scoring 112 goals, including thrashing new up and coming Meden Vale 25-0.

The NXTGen Technology-sponsored side had four players in the league's top 10 scorers, and only conceded 24. Nearest rivals, Sports Gateway Community Women, finished 16 points adrift.

Lucy Smith and Chan McIntosh are joint managers and Lucy said: “It hasn't surprised us as we took on the joint management role with this as our target – and we have smashed it.

The perfect season - Teversal Ladies end with a 100 per cent record.

“We were not going into it half-heartedly. We wanted to set this club record and they have done brilliantly.