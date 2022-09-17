Our best away performance for some time said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after victory at Gillingham

Goals from Lucas Akins and George Lapslie pushed them up into the League Two play-off places, Akins also having a penalty saved, and Clough said: “It was a very comprehensive win and we were excellent from the first minute to the last.

“We had the luxury of missing a penalty as well but we deserved a third goal in that first half.

“Second half we managed the game brilliantly and I don't think Christy Pym has had a save to make really – and we looked a threat still as well.

Stags manager Nigel Clough.

“All in all it was as good an away performance as we've had for some time.

“I thought we started the game very positively and took the game to them, put them on the back foot, and got the goals we deserved.

“If the penalty goes in it might have been a little more comfortable as you are never sure at 2-0 if they get one back.

“But I thought we looked after the ball and the game excellently – especially in the last 10 minutes.

“When it's a warm day like this, too, it helps when you're 2-0 up if you keep the ball. It's awful when you're chasing the game – it's really tough. We exploited that well.”

Kellan Gordon took over at right wing back in the only team change for the visitors and he set up Akins for a superbly volleyed opener.

“We had been thinking about Kel having a game for the last week or two,” said Clough.

“Jordan Bowery had been a little below par for the last couple of games so we decided to give Kel a run today. It's good having him as an option.

“Kel put a good cross in and I thought the technical side of Lucas' finish was magnificent as he was almost going back on himself to control it and put it in the opposite corner. It was as good a finish as you will see today.

“His balance helps. He could have been a ballet dancer when he was young – that was his other main chance of an occupation. You can see that balance and even gracefulness at times that he showed for the goal.”

Lapslie's second goal saw him round the keeper before slotting home from a tight angle and Clough said: “We were thinking 'hit it', and we also thought the lad might get back on the line.

“But George was outstanding, especially in the first half, running beyond, supporting Lucas and supporting the midfield. I thought his all-round game today was absolutely brilliant.

“There were a few candidates for man of the match today, but I wouldn't look too far past him. I thought the balance was good today.

“I thought we competed in the air brilliantly and didn't have too many scares, though we gave away too many free kicks in the first half.”