Comfortable win at Gillingham sends Mansfield into the League Two play-off places

First half goals from Lucas Akins and George Lapslie, who both worked their socks off up front all afternoon, saw Stags home to a comfortable victory while Akins also saw a penalty saved between the two goals.

The slick Stags proved excellent value for what proved to be a fourth win in their last six games as they then managed the game perfectly in the second half, Christy Pym with nothing major to do in goal, as they secured a second clean sheet in five days.

Oli Hawkins was simply magnificent in the heart of that defence.

Lucas Akins celebrates putting Stags ahead at Gillingham this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Gills continue to toil at the wrong end of the table and hover just above the drop zone.

Boss Nigel Clough had made just the single change to his starting XI following the midweek home draw against Carlisle.

Kellan Gordon was drafted back in to start, with Jordan Bowery dropping to a bench that also saw a return fro James Perch from a knee injury.

Up against a Gills side who were without a win in six games, the Stags started brightly.

Akins drilled an early effort just over the top following a smart turn.

Akins made no mistake in the 17th minute, however, as he volleyed home Gordon’s right wing cross clinically from 10 yards into the bottom left corner.

The Stags were totally dominant, but then fluffed a terrific penalty chance.

After George Lapslie had been flattened by keeper Glenn Morris in the box, Akins saw his spot-kick saved superbly by the Gills stopper as he tried to slot it into the bottom right corner.

That mattered little, though, as the Stags did go two clear after 33 minutes.

This time Lapslie coolly rounded Morris and tapped home after latching onto Anthony Hartigan’s through ball.

It had been no more than the Stags deserved as they were well on top.

They remained so at the start of the second period, and almost grabbed a third when Gordon’s crisp strike deflected just off target.

The Stags missed another decent opportunity when Stephen McLaughlin sliced an effort wayward as he latched on to Ollie Clarke’s smart cross.

The Gills replied with Ben Reeves forcing Christy Pym into a competent stop.

Akins almost then grabbed a third for the Stags when he headed over from eight yards, and near the end Hawkins also sent a good headed chance over the far angle.

But in the end, Clough’s men had been comfortable victors overall with their second successive away win.

GILLINGHAM: Morris, Mnoga (Law, 46), Baggott, Ehmer, McKenzie, Adelakun (Green, 61), O’Keefe, Williams, Reeves (MacDonald, 73), Mandron, Walker (Gbode, 61). SUBS NOT USED: Alexander, Wright, Turner.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Lapslie, Harbottle (Perch, 73), Gordon (Bowery, 80), Clarke, Hartigan, Akins, McLaughlin, Maris, Hawkins. SUB NOT USED: Flinders, Quinn, Wallace, Gale, O’Toole.

REFEREE: Tom Reeves.