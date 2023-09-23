Ollie Clarke stakes claim for regular Mansfield Town place with winning goal after injury problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clarke, who was injured in pre-season, drilled in a 72nd minute winner in a game of few chances that maintained Stags' unbeaten start to the campaign.

“When you have been out the side you need to stake a claim to get back in,” said Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I had to be patient as the lads were playing really well at the start of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Clarke celebrates his winner during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I didn't really get much of a pre-season and I am still paying the price for that. I am not properly match fit – it is going to take a few games to get back up to that level.

“I just have to be patient, keep working hard and take the opportunity if it comes along.”

On the goal, he said: “It was one of those that as soon as it came back to me I thought I would have a touch and just try to strike one hard and low and it's always nice to see it find the bottom corner,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn't see to go in as I was rolling but I knew it had from the crowd's reaction.

“It was a goal we needed today as we were lacking in quality in the forward areas. We didn't really test their keeper enough times.

“You can tell teams are coming here to try to stop us playing our game and at times we have to mix our play up.

“We are picking up points this year that we weren't last year. We are seeing games out and working harder as a team to stop other teams playing. And Aden Flint at the back has been rock solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been pretty dominant in most games and taken the game to the other team. So we have not had to worry too much about the opposition.”

Clarke believes this could be Mansfield's season at last after recent near misses on promotion.

“We are moving in the right direction,” he said.

“This league is about picking up points when you're not at your best and we have done that again today. That will stand us in good stead for the season.

“We have a lot of resilience and we know what we are capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The consistency has been there and we have had a bit of luck on our side.

“Everything is falling into place to go and do what we have missed out on in the last couple of years.

“We have players out who are a big loss but players are filling in well.