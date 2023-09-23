Patient Mansfield Town stay unbeaten with hard-earned home win over Barrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a game of few chances the Stags had to wait until the 72nd minute before Ollie Clarke found a way through the visitors' well-drilled rearguard to launch Mansfield into the top three automatic promotion places.

The win also ended a run of three consecutive wins at the One Call for the Cumbrians since their return to the EFL.

Nigel Clough made two changes with Ollie Clarke replacing Hiram Boateng in midfield and Will Swan up front in place of James Gale.

Stags' matchwinner Ollie Clarke celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

George Maris returned to the bench after missing last weekend through a knee injury.

Stags enjoyed the lion's share of first half possession but the visitors defended stoutly and created the better chances, Gotts, Tiensia and Acquah all going close.

But Stags broke through with their first shot on target 18 minutes from time with a great low finish from Clarke and it proved enough.

Barrow carved out the first chance as Proctor passed to his left to Acquah who set up Gotts for a rising 18-yard shot over the bar inside the second minute.

Louis Reed on the ball during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags then saw their first corner cleared while Clarke over-hit a cross from the left on a Stags break.

Reed then had a shot blocked for a corner on 10 minutes from which Keillor-Dunn eventually curled a finish well over as Stags began to warm up.

But on 12 minutes Tiensia cut in from the left and steered a low shot across goal and just wide of the far post off the outside of his boot.

On 18 minutes Lewis won the ball off Gotts, but Gotts tackled back well and found Acquah for a shot straight at Pym.

Action from Stags' Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC at the One Call Stadium, 23 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A rare mistake from Flint on 23 minutes saw him give the ball to Gotts. He gave Acquah sight of goal to his left, but Flint atoned for his error with a superb block.

The Bluebirds came even closer a minute later as Gotts got to the left by-line and pulled the ball back for Acquah, who drilled over from eight yards.

Stags went straight upfield and Feely did well to block a low shot from Clarke.

But, despite heavy home possession for the rest of the half, Barrow defended comfortably and kept the home side at arm's length.

Stags began the second half on the front foot, Bowery twice raising down the right but the moves coming to nothing.

On 58 minutes Flint conceded a corner which saw Feely nod over Campbell's kick from close range when he should have hit the target.

Stags went even closer two minutes later as some intricate passing in the box saw Keillor-Dunn cue up Swan for a powerful shot that deflected narrowly over the bar.

Then a long range pass from Keillor-Dunn almost put Swan away, bit Farman was out quickly to smother the ball.

Pym was comfortably down to save a low 25 yard drive from Garner on 65 minutes.

A poor pass from Lewis on 70 minutes sold Macdonald short and his late sliding challenge on Feely cost him a booking.

But the deadlock was finally broken on 72 minutes.

Swan made good progress down the left, cut inside and pulled a low pass to Clarke who buried a low shot just inside the left post from 20 yards.

Stags then threw on Cargill and Maris for Macdonald and Clarke.

Lewiss reacted angrily to a challenge from behind by Gotts on 82 minutes and two minutes later Tiensia dived into a tackle on Lewis and was shown a straight red card.

Immediately Stags sent on Boateng and Gale to replace Lewis and Swan.

Gale was too high with an ambitious overhead effort from Cargill's cross.

Seven minutes were added and in the first of those Keillor-Dunn forced Farman to beat away a shot.

Stags then stood firm to take the win.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Macdonald (Cargill 77), Reed, Lewis (Boateng 84), Clarke (Maris 77), Keillor-Dunn, Swan (Gale 84), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams, Cooper.

BARROW: Farman, Campbell (Telford 82) Ray, Canavan, Worrall (Chester 55), Spence (Foley 73), Proctor, Gotts (White 82), Acquah (Garner 55), Feely, Tiensia. SUBS NOT USED: Lillis.

REFEREE: Marc Edwards.