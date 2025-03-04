Ollerton Town's chairman on the club bouncing back after 'complete rebuild'

Ollerton Town chairman Liam Kent (left) is pictured announcing a sponsorship deal with a local restaurant.

As football seasons go, the 2023-24 campaign was about as tough as they get for Ollerton Town.

Having suffered towards the end of the previous NCEL Division One campaign due to numerous off-field issues, the decision was nevertheless made to continue at step six of the pyramid rather than take a voluntary demotion.

But having been forced to remain in the NCEL rather than be moved laterally to the far more logistically-favourable United Counties League, Ollerton struggled throughout the season, winning once, drawing once and losing 42 games, ending with a goal difference of -178.

"We knew it would be tough from the start,” says Liam Kent, Ollerton’s 30-year-old club chairman.

Ollerton Town is home to a growing number of players.

"We’d ended the previous season in a similar fashion, with a few off-field and financial factors meaning that we lost our team and had to finish the season with the reserves playing the games.

"In the summer, perhaps somewhat naively, we felt we’d give it a go at the same level, as we’d gone up to step six with no budget before and had a strong team, plus strange things can happen in football. But a lot of things didn’t go our way.

"We expected to move to the United Counties League which would have meant a lot less travelling for starters, as well as access to more local players, and our manager planned for that but the FA didn’t allow it so we remained in the NCEL.

"It was obviously a tough season but we got through it. In a weird way, losing so many games means I’m not as bothered so much about losing now – it put things in perspective a bit. But it was hard on everyone – from myself, the committee, right through to the team.

Ollerton's junior section is key to the club's future.

"At one point, one committee member went up to Wakefield on his own to watch us lose 11-0. There were a few stories like that.”

An inevitable relegation followed and with it a move into the Central Midlands Alliance League Premier Division North.

It gave the club a chance to take stock, lick its wounds from the previous 18 months and, most importantly, try to find a way to get back to winning games once again.

Kent said: “It was basically a complete rebuild. We brought in Lee Cook as manager who was very steady and an experienced pair of hands. He has been around for years, knows players at this level and has had success.

Ollerton's first team have enjoyed a more successful season this year.

"So we were confident he’d get a good team out and stabilise the club. That was his brief, not promotion or anything too ambitious – we’d had a very tough time and just needed to be competitive again.”

What’s followed is just that. Entering March, Ollerton are firmly involved in a congested mid-table battle, with no likelihood of going up or down but with the potential of a top four finish if things go their way.

And for Kent, that’s just fine.

He said: “We’ve had a high turnover of players but have quite a settled side at the moment and a good set of players that I hope will see the season out and beyond.

Some of Ollerton's youngsters at Mansfield Town earlier this season.

"We knew Dinnington and Doncaster City would be at the top and one of them would win the league – they have step six quality squads – and whilst it would have been nice for us to have gone further in the cups, we had a couple of bad days where I felt we were knocked out by teams who, with no disrespect, were no better than us.

"Now the plan is to continue getting back on our feet and look ahead to next season, which is what the manager is doing as he assesses which players want to commit and has a look who is available, as we want a more settled team next season.

"The aim is of course to return to step six but it has to be at the right time and we have to be ready. The ground grading requirements have changed slightly so we’d have to do a little bit of work to fit the criteria, but when the club and facilities are ready we’ll certainly aim for promotion.”

Ollerton Town Community FC, to give it its full name, is more than just the first team.

The junior section is growing all the time and there are plans for the return of the ladies team too which disbanded a few years ago.

And for Kent, who remains one of the youngest football club chairmen in the country and who is proud of his Ollerton roots, it’s great to see the club thriving.

Ollerton are hoping to return to step six before too long.

He said: “When I took over we had one or two junior teams but now have nine, with hopes to re-start the Ladies team next season as well. I’m really proud to walk around the town and the shops and see kids in Ollerton tracksuits.

"I love it. I’ve been at the club for nearly 20 years since watching as a teenager, and my parents have been involved too one way or another so it’s a big part of my life.

"It’s been emotional to see the progress being made but it may get to the point one day where I can’t give the time necessary and can pass it on to someone else with different ideas, but hopefully not yet.

“It’s not just about me though. I have a great team behind me of lots of volunteers with real passion and commitment, and between us we’ve taken the club by the scruff of its neck and taken it to where we are.

"We’re always looking for more volunteers who might feel they can offer expertise or ideas in areas where we don’t already have it.

"We had funding of £60k from the District Council which was a huge help and hopefully more funding is coming our way imminently, so hopefully things will continue to look up for us moving forward.”