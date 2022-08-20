Nottingham Forest loanee Will Swan happy to hit the goals trail for Mansfield Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster enjoyed the afternoon as Stags quickly came from behind to net twice in as many minutes and he said: “The pressure to score as a striker can start to get to you if you go a couple of games without one.

“Getting the first the other night was a big weight off and now another today.

“I am getting more experienced and it will come with game time. I am getting more and more confident. I am sure more goals will come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played some brilliant football again throughout the game - we created the better of the chances and more of them.

“There was a momentary lapse where we conceded, but you could see the instant reaction was just class.

“It was a great strike from their lad, but the other night we came back from two goals down and we knew we had plenty of time to come back from one down.”

He added: “Getting that first one as quickly as we did gave us that booster we needed to go and get another.

“I was getting a lot of enjoyment in behind, using my pace, which is what I like to do.

“I think the ball got headed down to me for my goal – I can't really remember – it landed at my feet in the box and just touch, shoot. It was instinct really. I didn't have much time to think about it.

“We got the second not long after and then it was jst about managing the game.

“Ideally we wouldn't be conceding at all. We don't want to keep having to chase games. But it's good to know we can do that.”

Swan is enjoying working under Nigel Clough.

“I have really been enjoyed it here,” he said.

“I like the way the gaffer does things. We get what we need to do done – it's all straight to the point. No messing about.