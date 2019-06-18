New role at Mansfield Town for Jamie McGuire

Former Mansfield Town midfield tiger Jamie McGuire has been appointed as the Stags academy’s new head of recruitment.

McGuire was previously an academy coach with the Stags following his four years as a player between 2013 and 2017.

The head of recruitment role will see the 35-year-old actively scout promising young players aged between 16 and 18 for Mansfield Town’s ever-growing academy.

McGuire said: “I think it’s a great challenge for me. I had four years playing in the first team and was captain, before having a coaching role within the academy.

“Now, this new role – head of recruitment for the academy – is a great role for me.

“I’ll be looking at lads from other clubs or lads at school that we can bring into our system.”

He continued: “With my new role, I want to look at what we have in Mansfield, because there is good talent here. There’s nothing better than the fans seeing one of the local boys coming on to make their debut.

“I like the role and want to take responsibility. I’ve done it on the pitch as a captain playing for Mansfield, and now I want to help the academy get even stronger.

“I’m an enthusiastic character and I’ve lived here for five years now. I love being here and I love the club.

“You see the club progressing on and off the pitch. Everyone wants to improve every day and it’s what this club is doing.”