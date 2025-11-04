New era as Eastwood CFC welcome Willis Francis as manager

New boss Willis Francis with Eastwood chairman Lee Wood.

Willis Francis was this week named as Eastwood CFC's new manager, marking the start of an exciting new era for the Red Badgers.

And Francis was a very interested spectator on Saturday as Eastwood booked their place in the United Counties League Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic last-gasp 2–1 victory over Lutterworth Town at Coronation Park with the interim management team of Aaron O’Connor, Mark O’Leary, and Jake Wright in charge for the final time.

Francis now takes charge on Saturday when Eastwood host Ashby Ivanhoe.

A former Notts County professional, Francis brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of success in management after impressive spells at Long Eaton United and Basford United.

He will be joined by his trusted backroom team — Spencer Commons and Mark Clarke — bringing a full complement of experienced coaches to the club.

Eastwood chairman Lee Wood said: “From the very start, Willis impressed everyone on the panel.

“His hunger, attention to detail, and desire to develop players really stood out. “What I liked most was his clear, practical plan to improve performances and results.

“The success he’s had at Basford speaks volumes about his ability to get the best out of his players.

“His enthusiasm for joining Eastwood and his belief in what we can achieve together were refreshing. We’re absolutely delighted to secure his services and I’m genuinely excited about what’s ahead for the club.”

Francis said: “We are looking forward to getting going and looking to bring success to this great club.

“I want to thank the chairman and all the staff that have made this opportunity possible for me and my team. We can't wait to get going.

“Eastwood is and always has been a massive club, and we are honoured to be a part of it.

“The foundations of the club are fantastic, and we are looking forward to contributing to the growth of that.

“Speaking with the chairman, it was clear that his ambitions and plans match ours.

“His enthusiasm for youth and the academy was a huge pull for us.

“I also had the chance to speak with Lewis and discuss how we can build on the relationship with the first team and academy.

“Together we will be creating an exciting pathway that is aligned with the club's values and enables the academy to see a way into the team.

“The squad has a lot of talent and we all know a lot of the players and have great relationships with them, which will help us to implement what we want from the team collectively and individually.

“The fans can look forward to a team that plays fast flowing football with energy, passion and that is extremely hard working.

“We can't wait to meet all the fans. We need everybody pulling together to get the success that everybody associated with the club deserves.”

On Saturday Eastwood dominated a scrappy first half.

The pattern continued after the break before Lutterworth delivered the classic sucker punch.

A promising Eastwood corner was cleared, and Lutterworth broke quickly through Will Groocock, who surged forward, cut inside Phil Watt, and finished low beyond Sam Wilson against the run of play.

Eastwood responded positively, introducing Lavell White, Toby Woodward, Tom Hodgkinson, and Finn Commons in search of an equaliser.

And it was academy scholars Woodward and Hodgkinson who turned the game around.

On 85 minutes, Woodward’s tireless running paid off when he latched onto a pass from Blake and sent in a miscued cross that deceived the goalkeeper and found its way into the net to level the scores.

Just three minutes later, Eastwood completed the turnaround.

A corner into the box caused chaos, and the ball dropped kindly for Hodgkinson, who made no mistake – rifling his effort into the roof of the net for his third goal in five games.

Eastwood will now travel to face Coalville Town in the quarter-finals.

Interim manager O’Connor said: “I think we controlled the game and I always felt confident we would win.

“It was just a matter of taking our chances. We were unfortunate to concede from their only shot on target, but we responded well and fully deserved the win.”