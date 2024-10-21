New date for Mansfield Town trip to Wycombe Wanderers confirmed
The match, originally set to be played on Saturday, 7th September, was postponed due to Stags meeting the minimum of three players threshold for international call-ups.
Tickets previously purchased will be automatically valid. Additionally, tickets are now on general sale.
Prices are as follows:
Adults (26-64): £27
Senior (65+): £24
Mid adult (22-25): £22
Young adult (19-21): £20
Junior (12-18): £16
Child (Under-11): £7
Carer: (Free)
Supporters can purchase tickets by visiting stagstickets.co.uk or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1) and by visiting the Stags’ ticket office.
Stags still have to fix up a new date for the postponed game at Exeter City from 12th October, also called off for international call-ups.
