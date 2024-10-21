New date for Mansfield Town trip to Wycombe Wanderers confirmed

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Town's postponed fixture away at Wycombe Wanderers has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 26th November (7.45pm).

The match, originally set to be played on Saturday, 7th September, was postponed due to Stags meeting the minimum of three players threshold for international call-ups.

Tickets previously purchased will be automatically valid. Additionally, tickets are now on general sale.

Prices are as follows:

Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park stadium . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park stadium . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park stadium . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Adults (26-64): £27

Senior (65+): £24

Mid adult (22-25): £22

Young adult (19-21): £20

Junior (12-18): £16

Child (Under-11): £7

Carer: (Free)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters can purchase tickets by visiting stagstickets.co.uk or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1) and by visiting the Stags’ ticket office.

Stags still have to fix up a new date for the postponed game at Exeter City from 12th October, also called off for international call-ups.

Related topics:Wycombe WanderersTicketsStagsSupporters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice