Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town's postponed fixture away at Wycombe Wanderers has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 26th November (7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match, originally set to be played on Saturday, 7th September, was postponed due to Stags meeting the minimum of three players threshold for international call-ups.

Tickets previously purchased will be automatically valid. Additionally, tickets are now on general sale.

Prices are as follows:

Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park stadium . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Adults (26-64): £27

Senior (65+): £24

Mid adult (22-25): £22

Young adult (19-21): £20

Junior (12-18): £16

Child (Under-11): £7

Carer: (Free)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can purchase tickets by visiting stagstickets.co.uk or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1) and by visiting the Stags’ ticket office.

Stags still have to fix up a new date for the postponed game at Exeter City from 12th October, also called off for international call-ups.