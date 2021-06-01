New boss Jordan Catnott vows to bring glory days back to ‘sleeping giant’ Shirebrook Town

New Shirebrook Town manager Jordan Catnott.

Catnott, who has also played for the club, returns after a three-year break from the sport with titles won at Glapwell and FC Bolsover on his CV.

Unable to save struggling Retford United from relegation when he took over with around 15 games in 2018/19, he said: “I have just had a bit of time out since then to be fair.

“I always said there were three jobs I would be tempted to take – and this was one of them.

“I had a couple of spells as a player there but I have good memories of that.

“For me Shirebrook are a sleeping giant and I think they should be punching way above where they are at the minute. Hopefully I can help them do that.”

“I consider them to be a massive club at this level and I want to instil a winning mentality into the club as I have done with every team I have managed.”

Catnott was particularly pleased about the time he would be given to build something special by chairman Martin Baxter.

“The thing I liked about my interview was that it would be all about baby steps,” he said.

“I have worked for other chairmen where they just have literally thrown everything at it straight away. There is not much reward doing that. These want to do everything nice and slow.

“I have been out of the game for three years so it's going to take me a while to get a squad back together.

“We spoke about a four-year plan to progress to whatever level the finances will permit.”

He added: “We will start back on Saturday and I can't wait to get going.

“We have inherited a lot from last year and we are speaking to about 40 players.

“I want a big pond of players rather than a little river like we have at the moment.

“That figure includes the guys who are already there and they will get an opportunity to prove what they can do.”

Catnott replaces Simon Dixon and Steve Bates who left the club after the conclusion of the curtailed 2020/21 season earlier this month.

Jordan will bring in Mark Higginbotham as assistant manager and also joining the club as part of the coaching team is Jirabi Morgan Nicodemus.

Catnott had an extensive playing career in the non-League game, starting his career with Chesterfield, before spells with Hucknall Town and Buxton.

He enjoyed his most success as part of a four-year spell with Alfreton Town where he was part of the squad that won the Blue Square North title in 2011; resulting in promotion to the then Blue Square Premier (Conference Premier).

He also had further playing spells with Heanor Town, Matlock Town, Mickleover Sports, Shirebrook Town and Glapwell.

He got his first taste of management with then-NCEL Premier Division side Heanor Town in early 2013 with a six month stay in a player-manager role, finishing the season in 11th place.

He then joined Glapwell FC as manager in the summer of 2014 and led the club to the Central Midlands League North Division title in 2016; breaking several club records along the way.

Due to off-field issues, the club weren't in a position to accept promotion and subsequently folded but Jordan was soon appointed at newly-formed FC Bolsover, who played part of their debut season ground-sharing at Langwith Road, and like the previous season was part of a Central Midlands League North Division winning side as they pipped Clay Cross Town on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

He also went on to have brief spells managing both Retford United and Maltby Main in the NCEL.

Chairman Baxter said of the appointments: “We are delighted to have Jordan and his coaching staff at the club.