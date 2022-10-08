‘My performance was shocking’ admits Mansfield Town goal hero Jordan Bowery after win at Barrow

Bowery felt he had a poor game overall at right wing back but was delighted to pop up with his first goal of the season to make it four away wins in a row.

“The performance was shocking but the result was excellent. My performance was certainly shocking,” he said.

“The gaffer said afterwards 'you were rubbish but good goal!' I don't know what happened but, hopefully, if I play the next game I can put on a better performance. Everyone has those games - it happens. So I was happy to get the goal.

Goal hero Jordan Bowery celebrates at Barrow this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We were not at our best, but all that matters is going back home on the bus with the three points.

“It wasn't great to watch, but we did the job.

“We couldn't string passes together in the first half uphill against the wind, though they didn't really cause us any problems to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We came out a bit better second half, nicked that goal, and I feel it was quite comfortable until near the end. They had a good chance and Christy Pym made a great save.

“He got down and made an unbelievable save.”

Stags were certainly improved offensively after the break and Bowery said: “We needed to take it to them as if we sat back and let them put balls into our box we could have come back with zero points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been a while since I scored, so I am happy to finally get one.”That is now four away wins in a row after losing the first three on the bounce.

“That first away win gave us that belief and we know we can go to places and get a win or a point on the road,” he said.