We deserved that win says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after scrappy away clash at Barrow

Jordan Bowery's header just after half-time sealed the win and Clough said: “I thought we just about deserved it for our endeavour and determination.

“I don't think we were very good today in large parts of the game apart from our determination and resolution not to concede a goal. Today was about the result, not the performance.

Stags boss Nigel Clough

“We showed character and I think over the course of however many games this season we are going to need those sort of qualities when you do come away to places like this.

“It wasn't a brilliant game – a bit scrappy. So you just need to make sure you get on the bus with that clean sheet intact.

“It was also our reward for Friday night as deserved to win on Friday night.

“If you'd offered us four points from the two games we'd have taken it. They have just come about in a slightly different way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am told that after today, over the last 46 league games – a full season – we have got 92 points.

“That is the sort of tally you are going to need to get out of this league. We just need to do that over a proper season, not two seasons.

“When you think back to this time last year I think we were in the midst of our run of 14 games without a win. So we're in better shape than this time last year.”

Stags still needed another fine late Christy Pym save to preserve their slender advantage and Clough said: “He has had one major save, his only real save in the game, and he's come up trumps again for us. But I think we protected him well today and deserved the clean sheet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags were missing Kellan Gordon (sore groin) and Will Swan (illness) and also saw Stephen McLaughlin (knee) and Riley Harbottle (ankle) limp off today.

“They are both doubtful for next week,” said Clough.