Micky Mellon admits Tranmere Rovers let the fans down after defeat at Mansfield Town

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Rovers were sunk by goals from Rhys Oates and Danny Johnson and never looked like getting anything from the game.

Tranmere received a let off after Johnson missed a second minute spot-kick, before Kieron Morris had a goal ruled out for offside.

It left Mellon disappointed by his side’s off the pace display.

“I think the performance never represented the travelling support or the club well enough today,” he said.

“We were disappointing from the first moments, We did not match the intensity that the game needed or match Mansfield’s intensity.

“It was a mad start to the game and we looked all over the place. We were making decisions that can only be a lack of focus.

“We are disappointed that the fans who came over have been let down.

“We huffed and puffed at the start of the second half and then gave away a really poor goal that is not us.

“We never passed it well enough and we didn’t look a threat often enough.

“We got outrun at times, which is not like us. It was just a really poor all around performance that includes me as manager - I am responsible for how we played and I take my share of responsibility for that.

“It was not good enough for a Tranmere team to play like that. We will be back in on Monday and work five days to the weekend to get back on track.

“I thought them missing the penalty might have got us going, but it didn’t. We just didn’t perform today.”