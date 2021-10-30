Mansfield Town finally end winless run with victory over Tranmere Rovers

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates celebrates his first half goal. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

After it looked like it was going to be an afternoon that would again go against the Stags following Danny Johnson’s second-minute penalty miss, Mansfield took the lead through Rhys Oates on 18 minutes before Johnson made amends to double their lead in the second half and put an end to their dreaded run.

Stags boss Nigel Clough made four changes going into the fixture hoping to build on promising performances against Port Vale and Exeter City and to see his side taste victory for the first time since Saturday 14 August: a 2-1 victory over Newport County.

The game began emphatically, as the Stags were awarded a penalty within the first minute of the game when goalkeeper Ross Doohan thwarted Rhys Oates in the area. Danny Johnson stepped up for the hosts, but he powered his penalty high over the bar.

Midfielder Harry Charsley looks to make a pass. Pic: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Rovers then went close to taking the lead on four minutes when Callum McManaman threaded the ball through to Kieron Morris, but the attacking midfielder’s stab towards goal was pushed wide by Nathan Bishop. The winger did, though, have the ball in the back of the net from the following corner, but his goal-bound flick was ruled out for offside.

Mansfield did, however, take the lead on 18 minutes through Oates, who latched onto a defence-splitting ball from Stephen Quinn to calmly stroke his shot past Doohan.

The goal gave Clough’s side a much-needed confidence boost, with the Stags retaining possession positively to restrict Tranmere’s attacks.

On the half-hour mark, Charsley saw two efforts in quick succession blocked by defender Tom Davies inside the area, as the home side ended the first half on top.

The away side had the second period’s first chance on 49 minutes. Mark Duffy’s corner towards the penalty spot was met by defender Davies, who sent a rasping effort narrowly over the bar.

After that early scare, Town quickly found their rhythm once again, creating several half-chances that were defended well by Tranmere.

On the hour, Rovers were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position. Duffy saw his initial shot strike the wall before the four men stood in there threw themselves in front of Morris’ follow-up that flew wide, which emphasised their endeavour shown on the afternoon.

The Stags then doubled their lead on 68 minutes through Johnson, who benefitted from a piece of individual brilliance from Oates to fire home his third goal of the season.

Town again continued to control possession to avoid any late comeback from Rovers and claim their first win in 13 attempts. These three points see the Stags climb out of the relegation places into 20th place.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, Rawson, Hawkins, McLaughlin (Gordon 61), Charsley, O. Clarke, Maris, Quinn, Oates (O’Toole 90+2), Johnson (Sinclair 83).

SUBS NOT USED: Shelvey, Bowery, Burke, Gale.

TRANMERE ROVERS: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Davies, P. Clarke, MacDonald, Spearing, Foley, Morris, Feeney (Duffy 46), McManaman (Glatzel 46), Dieseruvwe (Nevitt 68)

SUBS NOT USED: Murphy, Knight-Percival, O’Connor, Watson.

REFEREE: James Bell.

ATTENDANCE: 3,831 (630 away).