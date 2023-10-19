News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Mansfield Town’s players show support for campaign 'tackling' hate crime in Nottinghamshire

Mansfield Town players have shown their support for a police campaign to tackle hate crime in the county.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

‘Take aim at hate’ was launched in 2022 in a bid to raise awareness around what a hate crime is, the work Nottinghamshire Police are doing to tackle it and the support available for victims.

Empowering people to report incidents of hate is another key part of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield Town FC players have helped spread the word about the campaign by taking part in a photoshoot in support.

Most Popular
Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.
Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.

Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.

The club last year joined fellow Nottinghamshire sides Nottingham Forest and Notts County in signing up to an agreement committing to work in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police to deal with any hate that occurs at football matches.

Read More
From tricks or treats to Baga Chipz or Bon Jovi -- 22 things to do this weekend

This collaborative work has led to 14 hate crime incidents being reported at matches involving the three clubs since last October, with two of these incidents leading to convictions and six leading to action being taken through education workshops and other interventions.

Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.
Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield Town club captain Ollie Clarke said: “Hate crime has no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society.

“As a club, we aim to be as inclusive as possible and to be welcoming to all.

“The club continually promotes inclusion and works actively across Mansfield in championing equality and fairness.

“The club fully supports Nottinghamshire Police’s hate crime campaign and as a squad we reiterate our stance against discrimination and unfair behaviour.”

Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.
Stags stars Aden Flint, Will Swan, Lucas Akins, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Louis Reed, Aaron Lewis, Callum Johnson, Lewis Brunt, Christy Pym and Scott Flinders all posed with the ‘take aim at hate’ social media picture frame at the club’s training ground.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hate crime can be separated into three types – physical assault, verbal abuse or incitement of hatred – and is any incident that is perceived to be based on someone’s prejudice towards a person because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or because they are transgender.

Anyone wishing to report a hate crime can do so by calling 999 in an emergency, 101 for non-emergencies, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:NottinghamshireMansfield TownStagsNotts County