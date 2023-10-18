The latest school half-term holiday kicks off this weekend – and we have drawn up a bumper batch of things to do and places to go in your area.

Our guide pinpoints no fewer than 20 events or ideas in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire areas for you to get stuck into over the next few days.

Mansfield town centre will be brightened up by some vibrant artworks throughout half-term as part of a cultural project to give a voice to young people. While Worksop is turning Japanese with a cultural event at the town hall that celebrates the arts and crafts, food and entertainment of Japan.

But Halloween takes centre stage as it looms ever nearer. The annual Spectacle Of Light illuminations have been switched on at Rufford Country Park, where there is also a trick or treat trail. Newstead Abbey hosts a Haunted House Garden Trail, while there is pumpkin-carving at Creswell Crags, a witches and warlocks den-building day at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and pumpkin-picking at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.

A whole range of activities to keep the kids occupied during the holiday has been organised across Mansfield. They range from plays, films and quizzes to storytelling and workshops, with a special appearance by former McFly star Tom Fletcher. It’s a similar story in Worksop, where talented kids, aged five to 11, can’t wait for Theatre Week at the Acorn, and in Retford, where a family show explores the magic of science.

All this while mums and dads can enjoy pottery at Welbeck, a fashion show at Edwinstowe and going back to the 1940s at Papplewick Pumping Station.

To top the lot, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre stages a packed programme of entertainment. From drag queen Baga Chipz and Status Quo veteran Francis Rossi to Roy Orbison and a night of hit anthems from the likes of Bon Jovi, Belinda Carlisle and Bryan Adams, there’s something for everyone.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Vibrant artwork giving a voice to young people In June, the Zest theatre and art group met 100 ten-to-15-year-olds in workshops to learn what it was like to be young in Mansfield. Their words have now been turned into vibrant artworks across the town centre for an exhibition of art installations, called Refresh Mansfield, that is running until November 3. The aim is to inspire the community with tips on creating a better and happier world. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Spectacle Of Light switches on at Rufford The eagerly-awaited, annual Spectacle Of Light illumination display is to be switched on at Rufford Abbey Country Park on Friday, with a 'Wizard Of Oz' theme. Meet characters such as the Scarecrow and the Tin Man and follow the yellow brick road through spooky woodland and a tunnel of light as you enjoy the illuminated gardens and tuck in to hot food and drinks. The display runs all this weekend, and then from October 25 to 29 and from November 1 to 5. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Go back to the 1940s at Papplewick Pumping Station The latest steaming days at the magnificent Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead on Saturday and Sunday (10 am to 4 pm) take visitors back to the 1940s. The weekend features military and civilian re-enactments, vintage vehicles, trade stalls and musical entertainment, as well as engines in steam, an on-site cafe and underground reservoir tours. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales