From tricks or treats to Baga Chipz or Bon Jovi -- 22 things to do this weekend
Our guide pinpoints no fewer than 20 events or ideas in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire areas for you to get stuck into over the next few days.
Mansfield town centre will be brightened up by some vibrant artworks throughout half-term as part of a cultural project to give a voice to young people. While Worksop is turning Japanese with a cultural event at the town hall that celebrates the arts and crafts, food and entertainment of Japan.
But Halloween takes centre stage as it looms ever nearer. The annual Spectacle Of Light illuminations have been switched on at Rufford Country Park, where there is also a trick or treat trail. Newstead Abbey hosts a Haunted House Garden Trail, while there is pumpkin-carving at Creswell Crags, a witches and warlocks den-building day at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and pumpkin-picking at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.
A whole range of activities to keep the kids occupied during the holiday has been organised across Mansfield. They range from plays, films and quizzes to storytelling and workshops, with a special appearance by former McFly star Tom Fletcher. It’s a similar story in Worksop, where talented kids, aged five to 11, can’t wait for Theatre Week at the Acorn, and in Retford, where a family show explores the magic of science.
All this while mums and dads can enjoy pottery at Welbeck, a fashion show at Edwinstowe and going back to the 1940s at Papplewick Pumping Station.
To top the lot, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre stages a packed programme of entertainment. From drag queen Baga Chipz and Status Quo veteran Francis Rossi to Roy Orbison and a night of hit anthems from the likes of Bon Jovi, Belinda Carlisle and Bryan Adams, there’s something for everyone.
Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!