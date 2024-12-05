Mansfield Town's League One rivals looking for new manager after current boss resigns from strugglers

Jon Brady has resigned as Northampton Town manager following last night's defeat at Stevenage.

Jon Brady has resigned as manager of Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cobblers, who Stags beat at Sixfields earlier this season, dropped into the League One relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at Stevenage last night.

Brady guided Northampton to promotion from League Two in the 2022/23 season, but has found the going tough this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton, who were recently humbled by lower league neighbours Kettering Town in the FA Cup, have won just four times this season. They last tasted a victory back on 26 October after a 3-0 win over Crawley Town.

Ian Sampson will take temporary charge alongside Marc Richards on a temporary basis.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas paid tribute to Brady and said: “We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first team manager.

"We all funderstand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision.”