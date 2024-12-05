Mansfield Town's League One rivals looking for new manager after current boss resigns from strugglers
The Cobblers, who Stags beat at Sixfields earlier this season, dropped into the League One relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at Stevenage last night.
Brady guided Northampton to promotion from League Two in the 2022/23 season, but has found the going tough this season.
Northampton, who were recently humbled by lower league neighbours Kettering Town in the FA Cup, have won just four times this season. They last tasted a victory back on 26 October after a 3-0 win over Crawley Town.
Ian Sampson will take temporary charge alongside Marc Richards on a temporary basis.
Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas paid tribute to Brady and said: “We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first team manager.
"We all funderstand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision.”