Rose ‘winner’ should have stood says Stags boss after draw

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans was unhappy to replays prove see Danny Rose’s ‘goal’ at Cambridge United today was onside and would have won what ended up a 0-0 draw.

“We should have won that,” said Evans. “First half there’s nothing in the game. We were unhappy with our performance.

“We were never under any pressure but we never put any pressure on Cambridge to be fair. We never really got control of the ball.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



“I told them to step it up and for a period of 25-30 minutes in the second half we got balls in the final third, but the end product wasn’t good enough. That’s what let us down.

“What’s also let us down is an assistant referee who called an offside wrong.”

Evans added: “Our analyst said it was close but when you go back in and look, it’s clearly onside.

“Danny wasn’t even level – he’s come from behind the defender. If we’d had VAR today, the goal would have stood.

“They are the big decisions we’re not getting and don’t tend to get. At that period we were so dominant and it was quite staggering.

“We all make mistakes, but it’s a costly one.

“Then Conrad has had to make a save after the big fellow had smashed about five of my players with his forearm. That’s about it.” It stretched Mansfield’s run to one defeat in 20 games, but Evans said: “We’ve had too many draws.

“Once again we should have won today. Cambridge supporters are honest people and they’ll go away saying they were fortunate to get a point today.”