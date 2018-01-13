MATCH REPORT: Hard-earned point on the road for Mansfield

Mansfield Town claimed a hard-earned point on the road as they played out a goalless draw with Cambridge United.

Steve Evans’ men looked the more likely scorers in a match of few chances, but were unable to break the deadlock despite dominating for long spells in the second half.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis and Malvind Benning wrestles with Cambridge's Uche Ikpeazu

The first period saw the Stags forced to withstand early pressure from the home side, who came into the match unbeaten in their last four League Two outings.

But they soon got a foothold in the game, with Mal Benning and CJ Hamilton linking up well down the left.

A good ball from Jacob Mellis in the tenth minute saw Hamilton get to the byline and cut a cross back for Danny Rose, whose shot trickled wide.

Soon afterwards, Benning took aim from distance but saw his shot fly over, but he and his team-mates survived a scare when a nice passing move from Cambridge saw George Maris play in left-back Jake Carroll, who couldn’t keep his shot down.

Stags' Lee Angol tries to force his way past Cambridge's Harry Darling

Rose then showed off his defensive skills by tracking back well to block Harry Darling as the home defender tried to force the ball in from close range.

Conrad Logan was a spectator for much of the first half, but was called into action just after the restart, saving an Uche Ikpeazu shot with his legs.

But on the whole, it was Mansfield who had the better of things in the second period, with Alex MacDonald seeing a free kick palmed over the bar by Cambridge keeper David Forde, and Rose volleying over from Hamilton’s driven cross.

Rose also had the ball in the net, bundling a shot home after determined play from Paul Anderson, but his celebrations in front of the visiting fans were cut short by an offside flag.

Mansfield's Danny Rose watches his effort beat Cambridge keeper David Forde but he was flagged offside

Referee: Trevor Kettle 6/10

Attendance: 4,524 (499 away).

Cambridge: (4-2-3-1): Forde, Halliday, Darling, Taylor, Carroll, Deegan, Phillips (Amoo 64, Dunk 73), Brown, Waters (Corr 79), Maris, Ikpeazu. Subs not used: Mitov, O’Neil, Elito, Davies.

Mansfield Town: (4-4-2): Logan, Anderson (Sterling-James 80), Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Potter (White 64), Mellis (Atkinson 86), MacDonald, Hamilton, Rose, Angol. Subs not used: Olejnik, Digby, Atkinson, Spencer, Byrom.