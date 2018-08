Mansfield Town hit Accrington Stanley for six on Tuesday night in th EFL Cup.

Click on the slideshow to view the best of the action as Tyler Walker hit a first half hat-trick.

Otis Khan, Danny Rose and CJ Hamilton also got on the scoresheet for the Stags who came from a goal down to win 6-1.

