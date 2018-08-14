Flitcroft delighted to see Stanley put to the sword

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft was clearly delighted to see his League Two side rip apart bogey club Accrington Stanley in an unexpected one-sided Carabao Cup victory at the One Call Stadium tonight.

Tyler Walker’s first half hat-trick led the fightback after going an early goal down to a League One side who have avoided defeat in the clubs’ last 13 meetings.

“We were very good tonight,” beamed Flitcroft.

“I have unbelievable admiration for Accrington Stanley and the work done there.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT



PRAISE FOR STAGS FROM ACCRINGTON BOSS



“They are a good team and we knew it would be a tough game. “But we have taken on a League One team tonight and at times put them to the sword. Some of the football was outstanding.

“Hopefully the supporters who came tonight will spread the message that the wind is changing a bit at the One Call.”

Stags made four changes tonight and he said: “The lads who came in tonight and have waited patiently and they have performed.

“I know Accrington scored on six minutes, but before that some of the football, the one-touch and quick play was excellent and the boys and staff probably don’t get enough credit for it.

“I want to give our supporters a team that represents the town and give them football they’ve not seen for a long time.”

On hat-trick hero Walker, he said: “The kid is pure class.

“You can see from his upbringing from his dad he has been honest with him and he is not like an academy player.

“He is robust and gets up and gets on with it. I love working with the kid.”

A surprise inclusion on the bench was Danny Rose, who asked for a transfer last week only to see a move to Peterborough fail to materialise.

He remains on the list but was included after a chat with the manager and scored within a minute of coming on.

“It was good to see the Danny Rose of old running for me like he did at Bury and Barnsley with a desire to go and score that goal, which meant so much to him,” said Flitcroft.

It was Mansfield’s first win in the competition since August 2006.