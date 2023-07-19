Fair Game – a campaign group working to improve how football is governed – says the sport needs a “reboot”, with many clubs in lower leagues struggling financially.

The organisation has put together a new index of fairness in football, using more than 80 sources of data on the finances, commitment to equality, fan engagement and governance of clubs in England's top leagues.

Mansfield Town scored 20 out of 100 on the index – putting it 23rd of all clubs in League Two last season.

Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium. (Photo by: Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

In League Two, AFC Wimbledon topped the rankings, with Carlisle United in second Tranmere Rovers third.

Hartlepool had the lowest score, while Stockport County came third from bottom.

Fair Game is calling for lower league clubs to receive a greater proportion of television revenue, particularly for better-run clubs, such as those with sustainable financial models, or good fan engagement.

Mark Middling, Fair Game director of financial policy, said “Football is unsustainable. Since the start of the Premier League, there have been 64 incidents of clubs in the top four divisions going into administration.

“Companies House data reveals 44 of the top 92 were technically insolvent in 2022 and 31 per cent were spending more than they earn on players’ wages.

“The culture of penalties to control clubs has failed. Football needs a reboot.”

Under their proposals, Premier League clubs would contribute 25 per cent of their revenue to lower league clubs, alongside 10 per cent of all transfer fees.

This would see the Stags receive an estimated £839,000 – £278,000 more than they do under the current distribution model.

According to the index, the club ranked 22nd in League Two for its financial sustainability.

The findings also show Mansfield Town is not signed up to the Living Wage Scheme, which commits employers to pay all staff a minimum of £10.90 per hour.

Niall Couper, Fair Game chief executive officer, said: “Premier League clubs have rejected calls to increase the financial flow through the pyramid because of risky financial behaviour by some clubs in the EFL.

“Distributing more money through the Index to the better-run clubs in the pyramid resolves those concerns.”