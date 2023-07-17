With two promotions under his belt, Williams believes he can make it a hat-trick at Mansfield – and also make up for being part of the MK Dons side that denied Stags automatic promotion on the final day of the 2018/19 season.

“I am really pleased to sign. It's been about a week now since I heard there was a bit of interest and I just couldn't wait to get in and meet the lads and get started.

“It is a great club and I have heard great things. I've heard good things about the manager and I know a few of the lads here who have had nothing but good things to say.

George Williams of Barnsley celebrates with the trophy following his side's victory during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Oxford United and Barnsley at Wembley Stadium on April 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“I know Baily Cargill, Hiram Boateng, Jordan Bowery I was with at MK, Alfie Kilgour I was with at Bristol Rovers, and George Maris and Rhys Oates I know from Barnsley. I know quite a few of them so that will help me settle in.

“I am looking forward to kicking on and hoping I can help this team out. They will be pushing for promotion I am sure.

“I got promotion from League One with Barnsley a few years back, which was an incredible time, and then with MK Dons we got relegated to League Two but the next season we got promoted from League Two.

“That one was at the expense of Mansfield – I am sorry about that! Hopefully I can redeem that somehow!

“It was an incredible day and a tough game.”

Williams was shown around the RH Academy training centre on his arrival today before jumping on the coach to Scotland for the pre-season training camp where he aims to vastly improve his fitness as he faces a two-week catch-up on the rest of the squad.

“I have seen the facilities first hand today and they are really good. It is an exciting time,” he said.

“It is straight in at the deep end with the trip to Scotland.

“I have come in, done my medical, done a bit of training and then it's off to Scotland.

“I am looking forward to it and getting to know the lads more.

“I want to get my fitness levels up. I have been without a club for a couple of weeks now and missed that first two weeks. I need to really attack it.

“It has been a quiet summer and I have just been itching to get back to football. So I am really excited to be here.”

On his career so far he said; “I am 30 years old so I have had quite a long career so far – the majority in League One with MK Dons and Barnsley.

“I was at Cambridge last season and had a small stint at Bristol Rovers.

“I am a defender and can play right back, centre back, left back – wherever you need me really. I am quite versatile and I am looking forward to showing what I can do on the pitch.

“I like to think I can adapt to different situations. I can get forward if I need to and I can be a solid defender if I need to.

“I will give my all. That is what it all comes down to. I am a hard worker and day in, day out I will give my all for the team.

“I love defending and I will get stuck in. I am not the tallest but I am good in the air.