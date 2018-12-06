Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft laments lack of patience in football

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft lamented the new ‘instant success’ craving in life that has seen Saturday’s visitors Notts County already onto their third manager of the season.

Notts arrive in big trouble at the bottom of League Two, despite a £3 million budget and some impressive summer signings.

New boss Neil Ardley takes charge of a League Two game for the first time at Notts at the One Call Stadium and Flitcroft said: “I am surprised they are where they are now considering what Kev did last season.

“This is what happens in football – people do forget very quickly.

“From backing Kev Nolan at the stage of the season in trying to build a promotion-winning team to then change him seemed incredible.

“I look back at where they were when Kev took over, they were at the trapdoor and could have gone out of the League.

“The owner made a brilliant decision bringing Kev in and momentum was built.

“As a football club they had a promotion drive in the summer on recruitment. So for Kev to only last that number of games shows you the business we are in.”

Flitcroft said watching the revolving door at Meadow Lane made him even more grateful to be doing the job he loves.

“When I say that I am grateful every day to be a football manager you have only got to see what’s happened at Notts to understand that statement,” he said.

“These are good people. Kevin did a great job. Harry (Kewell) worked at Crawley to get the opportunity to go to Notts – to only last 14 games.

“They have now appointed Neil after how he has kept Wimbledon in League One with the budget he’s had.

“Managers work hard and the job can be difficult.”

Flitcroft said football was simply mirroring life in general with its lack of patience.

“It’s life now,” he said. “You can put a box set on now and watch it for 10 hours if you want instead of waiting until the week after. Everybody wants instant!

“You used to have to chat a bird up but you don’t now – you can just swipe left or right.

“It’s the way that life is. No one has any patience any more or respect for time or building. We want it now.

“You used to have to save up for your first car. I had to do a job at Littlewoods in packing to pay for my first one as a kid.

“I also paid for my driving lessons. You now get them as a Christmas present.

“The world has changed. Life has changed.

“People want ‘instant’ and when they don’t get it they throw their toys out of the pram.”