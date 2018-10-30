Flitcroft praises ‘ruthless’ Mansfield Town after record-breaking away win

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft praised his record-breaking side for being ruthless in tonight’s excellent 3-0 away win at Crewe Alexandra.

Two first half goals by Timi Elsnik and a strike by Tyler Walker made it a club record 11 away games without defeat.

“We were ruthless tonight, which is what I have been crying out for,” he smiled.

“I am delighted with the boys. They really looked energised.

“It was a resounding victory and a victory that had everything you want to see.

“We were aggressive, we were front foot and we caused them problems every time we attacked first half. We were almost like a runaway train in that first half. It was brilliant.”

He added: “Second half we altered the shape as I felt a couple of times they got in and we were too split

“We went 4-3-3 and it really settled us. The structure of the team was phenomenal.

“Crewe are one of the form teams at home and have only conceded four or five goals at home all season before tonight.

“They like having the ball. They like having it their own way and they didn’t get that tonight. We just completely dominated the game.”

Elsnik marked his recall to the side with a brace and Flitcroft said: “The rest looks to have done him good.

“He didn’t have that pre-season the other lads had and he was flagging a little bit the last game and a half he played.

“But his quality was there for everyone to see tonight.”

Walker finally netted after seven games without a goal and Flitcroft said: “I am chuffed for Tyler. He’s been back on it the last two or three games.

“I said to him after the game. There is no secret to scoring goals. You keep working hard and making runs. It’s not luck. You design it through your work.

“He could have had a couple in the first half. But he stuck at it and scored a really important goal for the team and for himself.”

There was also praise for keeper Bobby Olejnik, saying: “Bobby’s positioning was just on a different level. It was a masterful display.”

On the Stags’ growing unbeaten run on the road, Flitcroft said: “It’s a mindset and our preparation is good.

“I am well supported by the chairman and Carolyn. We put a lot of thought into it and utilise other people’s training grounds.

“I said to the players today – it’s your record so defend it and respect the work you’ve done for it.

“Those hard miles you’ve put in give you the substance to achieve a record like that.”

He added: “Our fans were phenomenal – they out-sung the stadium and sounded like there were double the number there were. I am buzzing for them.”