MATCH REPORT: Stags break another record as Elsnik brace fires them to 3-0 win at Crewe

Timi Elsnik bagged a brace to stretch Mansfield Town’s impressive unbeaten run to nine games in tonight’s record-breaking 3-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra tonight.

The Derby County loanee, who Stags’ boss David Flitcroft also took to Swindon Town last term, hit a first-half double with Tyler Walker also getting on the scoresheet to extend the club’s unbeaten run on the road to six this season.

Mansfield's players celebrate Timi Elsnik's goal

But the result also established a new overall club record of 11 away games without defeat for Mansfield Town, beating the 10 games run set in the Conference in 2011.

They recently beat their Football League record of nine games.

It was the second brace of Elsnik’s budding career, with the first also coming against the Railwaymen whilst playing for Swindon last term.

Mansfield used one of their vital games in hand to great effect to put themselves just three points behind the top seven in ninth place.

Flitcroft made two changes for the clash at Crewe Alexandra’s Gresty Road as Hayden White and Elsnik replaced Ryan Sweeney and Otis Khan.

The super Stags made a fast start to proceedings as Elsnik fired home a sweetly struck left-footed strike off the post after six minutes.

Flitcroft’s charges then had to sit back and weather a storm after going ahead.

Charlie Kirk and Callum Ainley both failed to test Bobby Olejnik as they both missed the target.

Down the other end Elsnik’s daisy-cutter free-kick was easily claimed by Ben Garratt.

Christopher Hamilton then saw a tame effort stopped by Railwaymen stopper Garratt.

Shaun Miller should have done better from Harry Pickering’s pin-point drilled cross.

Walker did well to keep possession, and raced into the box before slamming into the side netting.

It was two 10 minutes before the break with Elsnik finding the top corner with a second super strike.

Garratt recovered from being wrong-footed to keep out Walker’s deflected shot.

On the stroke of the interval Olejnik made a cracking stop Jordan Bowery.

Just after the hour Walker dented any hopes of a revival with a calm finish after Hamilton’s searing pace down the left.

And Hamilton almost struck a fourth moments later when he fired wide.

Olejnik kept a third clean sheet in four games alive with a great save from Ainley’s effort on the turn.

Krystian Pearce received treatment on the pitch after a nasty knock but carried on, and Elsnik came close to claiming a memorable hat-trick five minutes from time, with Garratt pulling off a good save.

CREWE: Garratt, Ng, Pickering, Ray, Whelan, Jones (Finney, 55), Ainley (Nicholls, 71), Wintle, Kirk, Miller, Bowery. Subs not used: Richards, Raynes, Hunt, O’Connor, Porter.

STAGS: Olejnik, White, Preston, Pearce, Benning, Bishop, Mellis (Butcher, 88), Elsnik, Hamilton, Walker (Atkinson, 70), Rose (Davies, 80). Subs not used: Logan, Gibbens, Graham, Sterling-James.

REFEREE: Chris Sarginson.

ATTENDANCE: 2,973 (300 away).