Coleman full of praise for Mansfield Town after Stanley suffer hiding

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman had nothing but praise for six-shooting Mansfield Town tonight and wished them well in round two of the Carabao Cup.

Mansfield ended a winless 13-game streak against Stanley in style with a 6-1 victory against League One opposition tonight and Coleman said: “We are a bit shellshocked, but I can’t take anything away from Mansfield.

“They flew out the traps. We knew they couldn’t keep it up but they managed to score three goals in that 15 minutes spell and it was just reward for the way they played.

“If we’d kept it at 1-0 and they hadn’t scored things would have been different. But it’s all ifs and buts. All I can do is congratulate Mansfield and hope they do well in the next round.”

Coleman was booked and clearly upset at one or two decisions during the game, particularly when Tyler Walker was awarded a second penalty in four minutes.

But he said: “The season is in its infancy and referees are getting used to things.

“They are going to make mistakes and I think there were a couple of mistakes made tonight. But I think we probably made more mistakes than him.”

He added: “I have to thank the fans that came and I really feel sorry for them as no one wants to see the team beaten that heavily.

“But the one thing I can be proud of is the way we stuck to our guns. We ran ourselves into the ground in the later stages and didn’t give up.

“We just have to give Mansfield a bit of credit. But let’s get one thing straight – Accrington won’t win this cup and neither will Mansfield.

“It would have been a good pay day for us if we’d got could have got through to the next round, but our main priority is the league.”

The draw for the next round is on Thursday.