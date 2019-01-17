Aston Villa preparing bid for Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton?

Championship giants Aston Villa are said to be preparing a firm bid for exciting Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton.

Villa are said to have had scouts at Tuesday night’s 1-0 home win over Crawley Town and now want to pursue a bid for the player, who is already said to be on the wanted lists of West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

Mansfield Town have already stated they do not want to sell Hamilton, who has emerged this season as one of the club’s best attacking players from a wealth of different positions in the side with seven goals and seven assists.

But boss David Flitcroft has also admitted that every player has a price in the end and will be hoping bids do not reach that sort of level as he sees the electric 23-year-old as key to their promotion bid.

With no other games on Tuesday there were a whole row of scouts watching the game and interest is bound to rise in the player, expected to eventually become the club’s first £1m export.

But Flitcroft and the Stags fans will hope to get to the end of the January window with Hamilton still at the club.