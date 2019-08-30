Mansfield Town to monitor Tyrese Sinclair's progress closely on loan at Radcliffe FC

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster will monitor Tyrese Sinclair's progress closely at Radcliffe FC.

Sinclair, who this week made his first-team debut for the Stags in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy, has joined Radcliffe on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been given the opportunity to play for the BetVictor Northern Premier League Premier Division side to help him adapt to the physical demands of senior football.

Dempster said: "This loan move will be really beneficial for Tyrese, who goes out on loan to get some men’s football.

"Over the period he’s been with us, he’s shown that he’s a technically gifted player who can score and make goals. But the next step for him is being able to deal with the physical demands of men’s football and he’ll certainly get those returns out of the loan move which we’ve set up with Radcliffe.

"We’ll be monitoring his progress closely."