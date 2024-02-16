Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club is looking for players from all skill levels and backgrounds to participate in the event.

Players must have been born between 2.9.2007 and 31.8.2009 – (Year 10-11) to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players will be signing up individually and then placed in teams, pre-determined by expert coaches.

Pictured: 2023 participants at the PL Kicks cup, where they picked up the Fair Play award.

Applicants must indicate their positions when registering as this will help organisers select teams.

Games will either be five or six a side, lasting 10 minutes.

Registration for players is free via their ‘BookWhen’ booking form at bookwhen.com/mansfieldtownplkicks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson said the club wanted to mark International Women’s Day – Friday, March 8 – by hosting a football festival aimed at young women.

A spokesperson added: “The festival is to encourage more female participation through our premier league kicks programme and to provide a fun but also competitive tournament to inspire more girls to take up football.

“We are hoping to have players from the Mansfield Town Ladies team attend the event, as well as representatives from Her Game Too.”

Through participation of the festival, participants may be offered a chance to compete for Mansfield Town in an upcoming PL Kicks tournament on April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women and girls’ football has been on the rise in recent years – dubbed the ‘Lioness’ effect following the Euros and World Cup success for England’s senior women’s team.