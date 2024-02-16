News you can trust since 1952
Stunning weirs and 'waterfalls' in and around the North Nottinghamshire area

We have some stunning bodies of water, weirs and ‘waterfalls’ in the county and across the border in Derbyshire, all under an hour’s drive away from the North Nottingham area. Take a look at some of these stunning locations…
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:17 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT

The weather will be warming up in the coming months, and many people may seek new walking spots to explore just a short drive from home – whether for a family day out, a romantic stroll in nature or an adventurous dog walk on your days off.

The list below includes nine stunning waterfalls, some of which are small, located in the heartlands of history, and even hidden gems that you may have never heard of before.

Do you have any other recommendations?

Some of the wonderful water features across North Nottinghamshire. Photo: Canva created

Newstead Abbey is a stunning location with plenty of wonderful water features. Take a virtual tour around the site at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tMFRPrXqT8

Newstead Abbey is a stunning location with plenty of wonderful water features. Take a virtual tour around the site at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tMFRPrXqT8 Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire/Nottingham Now and Then

One of the most stunning walking spots in North Nottinghamshire is Clumber Park. Although its weir may be small, it is stunning and provides the perfect picture opportunity. There are other water features across the park.

One of the most stunning walking spots in North Nottinghamshire is Clumber Park. Although its weir may be small, it is stunning and provides the perfect picture opportunity. There are other water features across the park. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Monsal Dale waterfall is a stunning spot. It is only an hour's drive from Mansfield, residing over the border in Derbyshire's peak district.

Monsal Dale waterfall is a stunning spot. It is only an hour's drive from Mansfield, residing over the border in Derbyshire's peak district. Photo: Lee Gouldthorpe/National World

