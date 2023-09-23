News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town should have had a red card before their winning goal believes Barrow boss Pete Wild

Barrow boss Pete Wild believes Mansfield Town defender Calum Macdonald should have been sent off in today's hard-earned 1-0 home win for the Stags.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:32 BST
Macdonald escaped with a yellow card for his challenge on Rory Feely on 70 minutes and two minutes later Ollie Clarke buried the winner.

Then with six minutes to go Barrow's Junior Tiensia was dismissed for his tackle on Aaron Lewis.

“I thought first half we played really well and it was a classic away from home performance,” said Wild.

Barrow Manager Pete Wild (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Barrow Manager Pete Wild (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Barrow Manager Pete Wild (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
“We had good structure and I was really pleased going into half-time.

“We should have had a penalty as the lad's arm was high up in the air.

“Second half as the home team they pinned us in and I didn't think we got out enough and got on the front foot.

“We tried to change shape but it didn't go our way.

“But there were mitigating circumstances and I feel hard done by.

“The turning point for me was they should have had a red card before ours. He dived in and left the floor. Our lad's was a red though, which didn't help us.”

He added: “I never really felt threatened and I was planning for the last 20 minutes to hit them on the break.

“But they won it with the one shot we haven't blocked in the whole game.

“There was nothing between the two teams which shows we can live with the top teams at this level. But they have just edged it today.

“It's small margins and some week it goes for you and some it doesn't.”

