Mansfield Town ready for ultimate test on Monday in table-top showdown

Mansfield Town are looking forward to Monday's big promotion clash as second take on top on New Year's Day.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags moved up into second tonight after a 1-1 home draw with Doncaster Rovers and now prepare for the ultimate test at table-topping Stockport County.

“It's always a big game when top plays the one chasing them in second,” said boss Nigel Clough..

“But we are in good nick, have a couple of games in hand on them and hope we can maintain our unbeaten run.

“One defeat in half a season is quite remarkable for us and we want to keep it going as long as we can. We are very proud of it.

“There is still a long way to go and a lot of points to play for.

“Stockport have the strongest squad in the league and deserved to get promoted last season.

“They have strengthened further and taken it on this season with a lot of finance behind them.

“We deserved our victory against them at home and I think it will be a tighter affair up there on Monday.

“We may have to mix and match a little to get some fresh legs in there.

“It is a good barometer to tell us where we are and cam we challenge Stockport for a top three place or even top spot.”

Callum Johnson's 21st minute opener tonight was cancelled out by a Joe Ironside equaliser and 59 mintes and Clough said: “It was a good point on the back of the three wins to get 10 points of out 12.

“The effort from the players was brilliant tonight on the back of a third game in a week.

“One defeat in 23 and we have moved up to second with a game in hand. I don't think we are in too bad nick.

“The equaliser was unfortunate as it's just hit Aden Flint and rebounded straight back to him and he's scored from 18 yards.

“After that point it was all us and we just needed a break.

“We had an absolutely stonewall penalty. The referee was 10-15 yards from it and the assistant the same distance. It was very poor we didn't get that penalty.

“That impacts the game without a doubt just 10 minutes in.

“There was a bit of tiredness in there tonight. Doncaster are on a poorish run so you know they will be fighting and scrapping.

“They got their goal and looked after. We were a bit worried they might go after us a bit more after they equalised, but it was us pressing for the winner.”

The transfer window opens on Monday too and Clough said: “It's all quiet at the moment. We have made an enquiry about one player on loan and we have had enquiries for one or two of ours.