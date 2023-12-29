Mansfield Town held at home by Doncaster Rovers but edge up into second place​​​​​​​

Frustrated Mansfield Town had to settle for a 1-1 home draw and a single point as visiting Doncaster Rovers rocked them with a second half equaliser tonight.

Stags had won their last three games, started the game well and deserved their 21st minute lead through Callum Johnson's bullet far post header.

But the home side lost their way a little after that as Rovers warmed to their task and created three good chances, the last of which hit the post, with Mansfield glad to hear the half-time whistle to have the chance to regroup.

However, the visitors were level through Joe Ironside just before the hour mark and were then content to frustrate and hold on to what they had earned as Mansfield pressed hard.

However, Wrexham's defeat still saw the Stags move up a place into second on goal difference.

The Stags' starting line-up was unchanged from Boxing Day's win over Grimsby Town with the welcome return from injury on the bench of midfielder Aaron Lewis.

Stags enjoyed good early possession and almost broke through on four minutes from a Maris corner.

The ball eventually fell to Quinn to the left of the goal and he blasted a powerful effort across the face of goal and wide.

Rovers tried to break when Stags lost possession on six minutes but Cargill was there with a crucial interception.

Rovers forced a corner of their own on 10 minutes and Pym saved smartly from Faal's close range header not knowing the referee was blowig for a foul anyway.

Three minutes later Johnson went down in the box under Faal's challenge but the referee played on with Stags' screaming for a penalty.

But the home side's patient probing paid off on 21 minutes after a good build-up saw the ball reach Quinn on the left. He beat his man and curled a great cros to the far post where Johnson met it with an unstoppable diving header.

Keillor-Dunn was just wide with a low first time shot from 20 yards soon afterwards.

Pym finally had work on 25 minutes after Cargill slipped in his chase to stop Molyneux moving down the right.

The Rovers man then cut in from the by-line and tried to beat Pym at his near post but the keeper made the save.

Encouraged, three minutes later Biggins planted a header over from a left wing Rowe cross from six yards out.

They came even closer on 33 minutes as Sterry drove a shot at goal into a crowd of players and it deflected off a defender and clipped the post before rolling for a corner.

On 36 minutes Keillor-Dunn set up Reed for a first time shot straight at Lawlor.

Brunt lost the ball with a minute to go to the break but Bowery saved his bacon with a great block on a shot as Stags went in with the narrow advantage.

It was amost wiped out within 12 seconds of the restart as Biggins curled a great 20 yard effort inches wide.

Stags replied with a tame Maris shot at Lawlor and the same player was well over soon afterwards.

But Lawlor was limping out of the action on 57 minutes after seeming to pull a mucsle and was replaced between the posts by Jones.

Only a last ditch Biggins challenge on Maris stopped him finishing from close range after a good home move.

But Doncaster were level on 59 minutes.

Senior found Ironside in space in the centre and he saw his first shot blocked by Flint but superbly bent his follow-up wide of Pym and inside the right post.

Stags withdrew Quinn and Keillor-Dunn and sent on Oates and Clarke with 26 minutes to go.

Flint almost restored their lead on 66 minutes but Jones did well to claw away his close range header from a corner.

Akins set up Clarke for a shot from distance but it was never going to seriously trouble Jones.

On 72 minutes Pym fisted away a powerful drive from Biggins and two minutes later Johnson could not quite direct a header on target from a tight angle from Clarke' far post cross.

On came McLaughlin and Swan for Johnson and Akins as the home side sought a winner, followed by Lewis for Maris soon after.

Bailey was booked for time-wasting on 85 minutes as the visitors seemed happy with a point.

Eight minutes were added in which Oates headed straight at Lawlor from close range from a Brunt cross and Oates also glanced a header narrowly wide from a Clarke corner while several Rovers players stayed down to eat up as much time as they could as the night ended in frustration.

STAGS: Pym, Johnson (McLaughlin 79), Cargill, Akins (Swan 79), Bowery, Maris (Lewis 83), Flint, Quinn (Clarke 64), Brunt, Reed, Keillor-Dunn (Oates 64). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams.

DONCASTER: Lawlor (Jones 57), Sterry, Olowu, Molyneux, Rowe, Biggins (Kuleya 77), Bailey, Ironside, Senior, Close, Faal (Goodman 77). SUBS NOT USED: Nixon, Hurst, Faulkner, Straughan-Brown.

REFEREE: Scott Jackson.