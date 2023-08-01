Tough task for Mansfield Town as they bid for promotion in highest quality League Two for years

Stags have narrowly missed out in the last two seasons and Clough knows they have their work cut out with the likes of MK Dons, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and Forest Green coming down and big clubs like Wrexham and Notts County promoted.

“This season we are in better shape and the players have had a better rest and a better pre-season and we are looking forward to the start of the season more than we were 12 months ago,” said Clough.

“The disappointment of how the last two seasons have ended for us increases the motivation.

Stags boss Nigel Clough. Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media : Tel 07946143859

“After twice going so close you analyse what you need to make that next step. We have tried to address that both in January and in this transfer window.

“I think we are improving. I think the squad has improved each season we've gone on.

“The only slight downside this year is that I think the league will be the strongest it's been for quite some time.

“You always look at the six teams that are coming into League Two and the four that have come down are all very strong. They have all gone up in the last few seasons.

“Then the two coming up are Wrexham and Notts County – that's six teams who will all be challenging for the play-offs straight away. That doesn't happen in many leagues.”

He added: “Both sides coming up will bring strength and Wrexham will bring that Hollywood superstardom they have and want to progress to the next league as soon as possible.

“They have ambitions of reaching the top. With the size of club and that sort of backing they could do that within five to 10 years.

“Notts have been strong for a couple of years and have the facilities and support.

“I have never experienced this derby first hand, only the Forest v County one, but we always look forward to those and I am sure the Stags fans will as well.

“We are trying to achieve something that hasn't been done very often here in the club's history – to try to reach League One. We are battling against those odds.

“The six clubs coming in have all done it and been beyond that. So we are trying to do something that hasn't been done for many years and hopefully we will get close.”

Stags have Stephen McLaughlin and Elliott Hewitt out longer term plus pre-season knocks for Ollie Clarke, Will Swan and JJ O'Toole, but Clough said: “We are about ready I think.

“We do have a few niggles which always get at this time of year. So we could do with another week to get them fit. But I think the majority of the squad are ready to go.

“Missing out last season by one goal was incredible after 46 games. There were so many good things last season and it was just the injuries that prevented us reaching the play-offs.

“We did concede too many goals last season but again that was down to those injuries.

“Most squads you can cope with losing three or four. But when you've got an average of eight out – which we had from January – it's very difficult then to cover that with any squad at our level.

“But I've been pleased with pre-season. We have got a good amount of work into the players.”